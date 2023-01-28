Prep report: North edges Muscatine boys; Wilton still unbeaten in RVC South

MUSCATINE — They were oh so close.

The Muscatine High School boys' basketball team grabbed the lead twice in the fourth quarter Friday night, but Davenport North mustered a response each time.

Specifically, Tre'Von Coney had the answer.

Coney scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the final period as North held off Muscatine 63-60 on Cake Auction night at Muscatine Fieldhouse.

Muscatine (4-10, 4-8) led 52-50 and 54-52 in the final stanza, but Coney made a layup to square the game at 52 and then buried one of his two 3s in the final 3-plus minutes to give North (5-10, 4-8) the lead for good.

After Muscatine's Ralph Hoeper scored on a drive with 22 seconds left to bring Muscatine within one, North's Nolan Mosier countered with two free throws.

The Muskies had possession and a chance to force overtime, but never got a shot off before time expired.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp led three Muskies in double figures with 15 points. Wieskamp had nine of those points in the third quarter, including a dunk in transition.

Kayvion Hodges finished with 14 points and Michael Henderson had 10 for Muscatine, which had beaten North earlier in the season in Davenport.

Mosier poured in 15 points and Chris Moss had 14 for the Wildcats, who have won two straight.

Muscatine returns to action Tuesday night at Davenport Assumption.

Wilton 77, Mid-Prairie 65: Caden Kirkman dropped in 32 points and Landyn Putman finished with 22 as Wilton remained unbeaten in River Valley Conference South Division play.

The Beavers (13-2, 9-0) trailed 32-25 at halftime, but outscored the Golden Hawks 25-13 in the third quarter and then 27-20 in the final eight minutes.

Kirkman converted 16 of 25 field goals in the game. Putman drained five 3-pointers and Casen Reid made three as he finished with 11 points.

Wilton has won six in a row and will entertain Dyersville Beckman on Monday night.

Wapello 59, Highland 34: Carson Belzer and Jackson Lanz each had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Wapello blitzed Highland in a SEISC North Division contest.

Wapello led 24-16 at halftime, and then nearly doubled Highland up in the final two quarters for the win. It was the second victory in the last three games for Wapello, which improves to 5-12 on the season.

Tipton 51, Durant 47: A night after Nolan DeLong scored 34 points to lead Durant past Lisbon, the Wildcats couldn't make it back-to-back wins.

Tipton responded from a four-point halftime deficit to edge Durant in a River Valley Conference South Division contest.

Durant (6-12) plays host to West Branch on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 68, Muscatine 16: Jazzy Jones scored in the opening 10 seconds of Friday night's game to give Muscatine a lead.

That was about the only bright spot for the Muskies.

Class 5A fifth-ranked North scored the next 21 points and cruised to a continuous clock win over Muscatine.

Sophomore Journey Houston had 16 points and freshman Alyvia McCorkle chipped in 15 for the Wildcats, who led 43-12 at halftime and 56-14 after three quarters.

Muscatine (4-13, 4-10) had only one field goal in the second half, a Jones basket in the early stages of the third quarter.

Sophomore Macy Reno and Jones each had six points to lead Muscatine, which plays host to Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.

Highland 51, Wapello 21: Sarah Burton had 23 points and Highland limited Wapello to just seven points in the first half as it rolled to a SEISC North victory.

The Arrows compiled only three field goals in the contest. Jakayla Nelson and Madelyn Lanz each had six points to pace Wapello (7-11).

Mid-Prairie 66, Wilton 38: Amara Jones had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Mid-Prairie grounded Wilton on Friday night.

The Golden Hawks (13-5) took control of the game in the opening half, racing out to a 20-10 lead after the opening quarter and then extending the margin to 37-18 by intermission. It was the second time this season Mid-Prairie got the best of coach Jake Souhrada's team.

Wilton (7-10) plays host to West Liberty on Tuesday.

Tipton 57, Durant 46: Tipton made it a season sweep over Durant on Friday night with an 11-point win on the road.

Durant is off until playing at West Liberty next Friday.

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Columbus 27: State-ranked and unbeaten Winfield-Mount Union raced to a 21-point lead after the opening two quarters to beat Columbus in SEISC North Division play.

Bradie Buffington had 21 points and Melina Oepping finished with 18 for the Wolves (18-0).

Frannie Sosa led Columbus (7-12) with 11 points.