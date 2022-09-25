PREP REPORT: Durant, Columbus get to 5-0

DURANT — Ahead of a top-10 football matchup in Class 1A District 5, the fifth-ranked Durant Wildcats made short work of the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to ensure a 5-0 mark going into Week 6.

Nolan DeLong rushed 11 times for 208 yards and four first-quarter touchdowns as the Wildcats ran over L-M, 56-0.

Durant (5-0, 2-0 District 5) also had an 11-yard score on Garrett Hollenback's only carry of the game. Tate McKinley tacked on a 1-yard score, and Wildcats quarterback Isaac Nielsen completed all three passing attempts for 55 yards and a score to Grant Hein.

A Brady Meincke interception also turned into six points.

Chris Day and Spencer Kessel had most of the little yardage L-M (0-5, 0-2 District 5) gained. The duo combined for 20 carries and 45 yards.

Durant is home for a showdown with second-ranked West Branch in Week 6, while L-M is at Iowa City Regina.

Beavers stopped by Regals: Wilton fell to 0-2 in Class 1A District 5 (3-2 overall) after dropping its game at Iowa City Regina, 37-13.

Wilton quarterback Drew Keith was 14 of 25 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown to Kale McQuillen, who ended with six catches for 75 yards. Keith also rushed a dozen times for 31 yards and a score.

Owen Hassell added 75 yards on the ground for Wilton.

Regina’s Gentry Dumont had over 120 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Naeve. Levi Daniel went over 100 yards rushing, and two of his 11 carries ended in the end zone for the Regals (3-2, 1-1 District 5). Regina also got a defensive score when Steven Liu returned an interception 35 yards for six.

Wilton plays No. 7 Mediapolis on the road for Week 6.

Amigon’s seven scores help Columbus stay unbeaten: The Class A seventh-ranked Columbus Wildcats improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1997 by beating Pekin on the road, 53-28.

Triston Miller and Kaden Amigon led a Columbus (4-0 District 5) running game for over 400 yards. Miller finished with 105 ground yards with a touchdown, while Amigon went over 300 by himself and scored six rushing touchdowns. Amigon also closed the game’s scoring with a defensive score on an 81-yard fumble return to the house.

Columbus’ Cole Storm and Russell Coil each went for double-digit tackle totals. Riley Kaalberg chipped in eight against the Panthers (2-3, 1-3 District 5).

Columbus celebrates its homecoming in Week 6 against North Mahaska.

Wapello dropped by Lisbon: Wapello fell behind on the road at Lisbon 14-0 by halftime of the Class A District 5 matchup in which the Lions expanded their lead in the third quarter by out-scoring the Indians 25-6.

Lisbon took the final, 46-6.

Wapello (2-3, 2-2 District 5) was led on offense by quarterback Casey Short, who went 13-31 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Palmer, who had 77 yards receiving.

Baylor Speidel and Cohen Kamaus combined for five rushing touchdowns for Lisbon (2-3, 2-2 District 5), as each went over 100 yards on the ground. Kamaus was also 11 of 16 passing for 197 yards with an air score.

Highland will be in Wapello to take on the Indians on Friday.

Muskies did in by big Cedar Falls start: Muscatine held Cedar Falls scoreless in the second half, but the Tigers’ damage was done after Cedar Falls took the Class 5A final, 35-0.

Ty Cozad fell short of going over the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season for Muscatine (1-4), ending with 93.

Cedar Falls (3-2) enjoyed plenty of offensive success, especially in the big first half. Quarterback Tate Hermansen completed 6 of 8 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Running back Drake Gelhaus led the ground attack with 16 carries for 140 yards and a pair of scores, while Shae Buskohl added one and Derek Woods had a rushing and receiving score.

Muscatine hosts Dubuque Hempstead on Friday for MHS’ homecoming.

Comets shut out by Panthers: A week after West Liberty’s Drake Collins threw for two touchdowns, ran in another and scored a two-point conversion in a 22-14 win over Camanche, the Comets came up empty in Class 2A District 5 play against Monticello.

The Panthers took the final, 42-0.

West Liberty (1-4, 1-1 District 5) surrendered nearly 550 total yards to Monticello (3-2, 2-0 District 5).

The Panthers’ Preston Ries threw for 217 yards and added 136 rushing with two total touchdowns and teammate Dylan Roher added two more rushing scores on his way to 138 yards. Conner Jordan found the end zone on the ground while Moticello’s Caden Sternhagen and Tate Petersen tallied receiving scores. Petersen finished with 10 catches and 131 yards.

The Comets are at Northeast for Week 6.

Boys golf

Muscatine takes sixth at MAC: Muscatine entered Day 2 of the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee on Saturday in sixth place. That position held through the final 18 holes of competition.

The Muskies shot a first-day score of 350 and came back with a 353 on the second day. Pleasant Valley was a runaway winner with a final two-day score of 588. North Scott was second at 615 and Central DeWitt third (647).

PV had the top individual in Sam Johnson, who shot a 139 and teammates Owen Wright and Ethan Blomme tied for second, both at 148.

Muscatine was led by Michael Henderson's 164. Nathan Sharar followed with a 174. Sam Emmert (182) and Hunter Holmes (184) also contributed scores.

Muscatine plays its district meet at Glynns Creek in Long Grove on Oct. 3.

Volleyball

Wapello bows out of SEISC field: The Wapello Arrows advanced out of Thursday's pool play in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, but were knocked out of Saturday's bracket round in Burlington at Southeastern Community College by a loss to West Burlington.

The Falcons took it 25-6, 25-9.

Quinn Veach had half of Wapello's six team kills, and she combined with Emily Hemphill for 19 of the 34 digs recorded by the Arrows (14-17).

Wapello hosts WACO on Thursday.

Durant goes 2-3 at North Cedar: The Durant Wildcats got their second and third wins at Saturday's North Cedar Invitational.

The Wildcats (3-14) beat Midland (21-10, 21-7) and Edgewood-Colesburg (21-17, 21-15), but lost matches to Springville (21-15, 21-12), North Cedar (21-17, 21-11) and Tipton (21-18, 21-10).

Isabelle DeLong had eight kills combined in the two Durant wins, Layla Streeter went for seven kills, and Kennedy Jehlel had 25 assists in those matches.

Durant is home for Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.