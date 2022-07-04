PREP REPORT: Durant survives, advances past WIlton

The Durant High School baseball team hung in Saturday’s home Class 2A Substate 5 first-round game long enough to give itself a chance to win late, and it delivered on that opportunity to advance into the quarterfinal round.

Durant trailed the entire game up until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Wildcats’ Bryce Czarnetzki came through with a walk-off hit that scored Ben Orr and gave the team a 7-6 win over the Wilton Beavers.

The teams split two prior meetings on the season, and Wilton went into the contest hot, winning its last five games of the regular season after a 1-16 start.

Czarnetetzki was 3-for-4 to go with the game-winner. Orr and Wildcat teammates Garrett Hollenback and Brady Meincke all drove in a pair while leadoff hitter Nolan DeLong scored three runs and stole four bases.

Durant (14-8) surrendered a 3-1 lead after two. The Beavers scored a pair in the top of the first on a Gavin Schnepper home run. Nolan Townsend added two Wilton RBIs. Mason Ormsby and Josh Garvin chipped in one each.

Drake Shelangoski got the final two outs for the Wildcats to get the win. Ethan Gast and Orr both saw time on the mound as well. Landyn Putman was on the losing end of the decision.

Durant will play Camanche in Cascade on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

West Liberty cruises into Class 2A quarterfinals: The West Liberty Comets had little trouble ending the Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves’ season, winning 11-1 in Saturday’s Class 2A Substate 5 first round game in West Liberty.

West Liberty (13-12) needed just five innings for the victory over the Wolves (2-19).

Drake Collins and Caleb Wulf each saw time on the mound for the Comets, with Collins getting credited with the win.

West Liberty sent 10 hitters to the plate in the first inning and raced out to a 5-0 lead after one frame.

The Comets advance to play ninth-ranked Anamosa at Iowa City Regina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Falcons can’t match Bears’ hot start: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were on the wrong side of a lopsided 21-2 final in Saturday’s Class 2A Substate 5 first round game at West Liberty High School against the West Branch Bears.

Louisa-Muscatine (3-19) scored the game’s first run in the opening inning, but that didn't hold for long. West Branch (7-14) countered with 11 in the bottom of the frame and added 10 more over the course of the second and third innings.

Bryar Runnells and Ty Northrup had RBIs for L-M while Chris Day scored both runs.

Wapello ousted by Nikes: The Wapello Indians’ season came to a close in suffering a 17-1 loss to the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes, 17-1, at Keota High School in Saturday’s Class 2A Substate 6 first round game.

Wapello (3-16) scored its only run in the top of the first inning. Notre Dame (14-10) responded with seven runs in each of the first and second frames.

The Indians had three hits.

Softball

Muskies, Comets both beat top-ranked Wolves in Iowa City: The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine Muskies and 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets both competed in the Rick Doran Classic at the University of Iowa Softball Complex, a two-day tournament hosted by Iowa City West.

Muscatine went 1-1 on Friday. The Muskies defeated 5A fifth-ranked West Des Moines Valley 8-4 in their first game but dropped a game to 3A third-ranked Williamsburg, 8-2. On Saturday, the club beat Charles City, 11-4 before taking down 5A top-ranked Waukee Northwest, 3-0.

West Liberty took down Northwest, 2-0. However, the Comets suffered one loss each day. Friday saw West Liberty lose to Williamsburg, 12-0. On Saturday, the Comets lost to 5A No 12 Iowa City Liberty, 1-0, but recovered to the tune of a 6-2 win over Mount Pleasant.

The Muskies scored all three runs in the Waukee Northwest game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mia Molina and Kyleia Salyars drove in runs while Molina, Karly Ricketts and Avery Schroeder crossed the plate for scores.

Molina, Ricketts and Salyars had two hits apiece and combined for four RBIs in the win over Valley.

Against Williamsburg, Kaitlyn Haag had the only Muskie RBI to score Ysabel Lerma. It was the third time the two clubs have faced each other this season. Muscatine (32-3) took the previous two meetings by scores of 10-9 and 8-0.

The Muskies’ first five hitters in the order (Molina, Ricketts, Lerma, Salyars and Brylee Seaman) all registered RBIs and tallied nine combined. Haag added one more from the bottom of the lineup.

Maura Chalupa picked up two wins in the circle. She pitched all seven innings against Northwest and struck out six in the shutout win. She struck out 10 Valley hitters in six frames for the win versus Valley to improve her season record to 17-1.

Bree Seaman threw a six-inning complete game against Charles City for her 14th win of the season, but she took her second loss of the year in the Williamsburg game.

Muscatine plays at North Scott on Tuesday and controls its own destiny in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. One win in the doubleheader will clinch at least a share of a conference title while a sweep of the Lancers would give the Muskies sole possession of a league crown.

The club’s postseason begins at home on Saturday against the winner of Davenport North and Davenport Central.

West Liberty’s Sailor Hall threw a complete game shutout against Northwest and also had an RBI double. McKinzie Akers drove in the other run for the Comets (19-7).

Aside from the gem against Northwest in the circle, Sailor Hall was on the losing end of the game against Liberty. Her season record stands at 18-3.

The Comets’ Pearson Hall and Kiley Collins drove in two apiece against Mount Pleasant with Finley Hall and Ady Bell chipping in one each.

West Liberty plays West Marshall at home in the 3A Substate 5 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

