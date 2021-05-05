PREP REPORT: Durant takes 4th at boys and girls RVC golf meet

Boys golf

Durant takes 4th at RVC meet: Led by a 90 by Ethan Gast, the Wildcats placed in the top five at the River Valley Conference golf meet on Wednesday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.

Bob Ryan of Tipton was the meet's medalist with a 76.

West Branch won with a score of 325, followed by Monticello (336) and Tipton (358) rounding out the top three.

Teammate Koby Paulsen was right there as well. Paulsen posted a 91 while Cooper Huston and Collier Rockow each shot a 95 to factor into the Wildcats' team scoring.

Wilton took 10th at the event with a team total of 401 while West Liberty placed 11th (405).

Colin Cassidy posted the low score for the Comets with a 97. Josh Hunter's 96 led Wilton.

Girls golf

Durant's 427 good for 4th at RVC meet: The Wildcats finished nine strokes back of second as Monticello's score of 398 was easily tops at the River Valley Conference girls golf meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course of Wednesday.

Anamosa was second with a 418 with West Branch (419) third.