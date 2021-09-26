Prep report: Durant volleyball wins two at North Cedar invite

Volleyball

Durant wins two at North Cedar tournament: The Durant volleyball team entered Saturday's tournament at North Cedar High School having won just one match all season.

The Wildcats had three wins on the season by the time the tournament concluded.

Durant went 2-3 over the course of Saturday, with wins over Midland (21-11, 21-4) and Calamus-Wheatland (21-17, 21-19).

Losses included matches against Edgewood-Colesburg, host North Cedar and River Valley Conference foe Regina Catholic.

The Wildcats took a set off Regina (8-21, 21-17, 4-15).

In the victory over Midland, Durant's Peyton Buesing and Shannon Head combined for 13 assists while Isabelle DeLong had a team-high seven kills. Kennedy Jehle led the team in digs with seven in that match.

Against Calamus-Wheatland, Head tallied a dozen assists as Buesing led the team in kills with six and DeLong's seven digs was a team best.

Durant (3-14) takes on Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty at home on Tuesday.

Girls swimming