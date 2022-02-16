Prep report: Falcons mount comeback, hold off Danville in 2A

LETTS — After turning a 10-point halftime deficit into a three-point lead heading into the final quarter of action in the first round of Class 2A Region 6 play, the Louisa-Muscatine High School girls basketball did just enough to hang on against the Danville Bears at L-M High School.

Kaylee Corbin scored 21 points and had 14 rebounds to lead L-M (16-4) to a nail-biting 39-37 win to advance to Friday's semifinal game at Mediapolis against the No. 13 Bulldogs.

McKenna Hohenadel added nine points for Falcons, who capped off an 18-5 third quarter run with a 3-pointer from Abby Kemper, who finished with five.

Danville (12-11) had a potential game-winning shot from Ava Smith, but the deep 3 rimmed out. Smith led the Bears with 10 points.

Louisa-Muscatine beat Mediapolis (20-2) by a 41-40 final on Feb. 3 to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

West Branch outlasts Wilton in overtime: The tide of the Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal swung dramatically in different directions between the Wilton Beavers and West Branch Bears.

After trailing 27-21 at halftime, Wilton (14-9) stormed back to take a 43-36 lead into the fourth, only to be forced into overtime and overcome by West Branch, 63-62.

West Branch (15-7) mounted a comeback on its own after the big Beaver third. The Bears won the fourth by a 22-15 margin, forcing the sides to go into the extra frame tied at 58.

Delaynie Luneckas had 21 points for West Branch. Kylie Pickett added 17 and August Palmer 16.

Durant undone by Cascade: The Durant Wildcats could only muster two first-quarter points as it attempted to keep pace with 10th-ranked Cascade in Class 2A Region 5, in what amounted to a 45-25 Cougar win at Cascade High School.

The Wildcats (7-15) fell behind 18-2 after eight minutes of play and couldn't recover as Cascade (18-4) controlled the game throughout.

Boys basketball

Muscatine unable to stop PV's winning ways: Class 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley put on early blitz on the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play by taking a 20-9 lead by the end of the first quarter at Pleasant Valley High School.

That ultimately led to a 73-45 win for the MAC-leading Spartans (20-0, 17-0 MAC).

Ryan Dolphin scored 28 points for PV while converting 10 of 17 field goals. Dante Lee scored 20 to lead Muscatine (1-19, 1-16).

The Muskies' regular season closes out on Thursday at Davenport Central. After that, Muscatine will head to Burlington for the first round of the Class 4A tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.