Prep report: Falcons stopped by Comets

WEST LIBERTY — The Louisa-Muscatine High School basketball team played one of its best quarters of the season Monday night against the West Liberty Comets, though that effort still left the Falcons well short in the non-conference contest.
Though the Comets took the game, played at West Liberty High School, by a 55-31 final, there were still positive signs for the still-winless Falcons.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-8) won the second period 15-7 and made a run after an early deficit to pull within a point at the halftime break, as the sides went into the locker room with the Comets (2-7) leading 20-19.
Caleb Wulf was the game's high-scorer with 13 points, of which six came in the third quarter as the Comets turned a number of L-M turnovers into transition baskets. West Liberty expanded the slim halftime advantage into a 37-25 lead by the end of the third.
Ty Jones added a dozen points for West Liberty while Jayce McHugh chipped in 10.
For Louisa-Muscatine, Dawson Downing led the scoring with 10. Teammate Xander Bieri added nine, but the Falcons were doomed by the 26 turnovers they committed throughout the proceedings.
Nevertheless, it was a positive sign for a L-M team that has had very little time together at full strength this season.
"We have to understand it's a four-quarter game," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Cory Quail. "When we have those positive moments and quarters, we can't get satisfied. I don't think the guys were (against West Liberty), but we have to understand that when something goes against us, we have to get back to the things we do in practice and not let that get us out of our system.
"I think if we can do that, we can be a really good team. We just let things take us away from the game sometimes. We have some kids that are real leaders for us. With this type of record, some teams might fall apart of have more distractions, but we don't have that. I love our team, I love our kids and I think we'll find ways to gel here yet this season."
Girls wrestling
Comets post strong showing at Anamosa girls invite: West Liberty's Alissa Sanchez took first in the 109-113 weight range, going undefeated in three matches at the Anamosa invite.
Durant's Lainey Shelangoski took second in the same class, winning two matches but getting pinned by Sanchez.
Other West Liberty winners included Silvia Garcia Vasquez at 120, Ava Morrison at 131-132, Dionni Garcia Vasquez (143-145), Grace Evans (151-158) and Amerie Alvarado (202-215).
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco was second at 106-109. Fusco's only loss in three matches came against West Branch's Emmersen Thomas.
Wilton's Hannah Rogers was also a runner-up, taking second to North Cedar's Adison Musser at 112-120.
West Liberty's Nellie Stagg was a third-place finisher at 145-150. Muscatine's Bayley Hawkins (199-201) also took home third place.
A trio of local wrestlers took fourth, those were West Liberty's Addi Beaver (126) and Laney Esmoil (144-145) and Skylar Pachtinger (140-145) of Muscatine.