Prep report: Falcons stopped by Comets

"We have to understand it's a four-quarter game," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Cory Quail. "When we have those positive moments and quarters, we can't get satisfied. I don't think the guys were (against West Liberty), but we have to understand that when something goes against us, we have to get back to the things we do in practice and not let that get us out of our system.

"I think if we can do that, we can be a really good team. We just let things take us away from the game sometimes. We have some kids that are real leaders for us. With this type of record, some teams might fall apart of have more distractions, but we don't have that. I love our team, I love our kids and I think we'll find ways to gel here yet this season."

Girls wrestling

Comets post strong showing at Anamosa girls invite: West Liberty's Alissa Sanchez took first in the 109-113 weight range, going undefeated in three matches at the Anamosa invite.

Durant's Lainey Shelangoski took second in the same class, winning two matches but getting pinned by Sanchez.