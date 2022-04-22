PREP REPORT: Falcons, Wildcats get team wins at L-M meet

Louisa-Muscatine's McKenna Hohenadel and Kaylee Corbin paced the Falcon girls track and field team to a team win on their home turf at the Gardner-Wilson Relays at L-M High School on Thursday.

L-M's 145 points beat the 123.5 scored by Van Buren County. The Wapello girls were fourth with 68 points, three ahead of Columbus Community.

In the girls 200-meter dash, Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin beat out teammate McKenna Hohenadel for first. Though the two ran in different heats, Corbin (27.40) edged her teammate's time of 27.90.

Elsewhere, Hohenadel would two individual races. The senior took the 100 (13.29) and the 800 (2:31.67). Hohenadel's best time in the 100 (12.70) proved good enough to qualify for the Drake Relays.

Corbin and Hohenadel teamed with freshmen Laura Sywassink and Isabel Stout to take the 4x400 relay (4:25.96).

Corbin also won the 400 (1:01.22) and the shot put, with a toss of 32 feet, 6¾ inches.

L-M's Morgan Stecher was victorious in the discus (87-11).

The Falcons also formed a winning 4x800 (12:16.78), anchored by McKenzie Kissell.

Columbus' Lily Coil swept the hurdle races. The freshman took the 100 highs in a time of 18.19 and the 400 lows in 1:16.61. She also was runner-up in the long jump at 15 feet, three inches short of winner Delaney Shaw of Hillcrest Academy.

Wapello's Patricia Hank took the girls high jump by cleaning 4-10.

Comets end up sixth at Hawk Relays: The West Liberty Comets scored 38 team points to finish sixth out of nine teams at the Mid-Prairie-hosted Hawk Relays.

The host school scored a meet-best 152 points while Fairfield (109) and Pekin (102) rounded out the top three.

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt, who qualified for the Drake Relays in the long jump and the 100 high hurdles, ran on a Comet shuttle hurdle relay team with Sydney Rivera, R Goodale and Schultz that took third place (1:13.42).

West Liberty's distance medley took second place (4:58.58) with a team of Pearson Hall, Sanchez, Sammi Goodale and Ava Morrison.

Hall was a runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-08½.

Laney Esmoil and Sydney Rivera finished third (17.49) and fourth (17.60) in the 100 hurdles

Arrows get relay qualified for Drake: The Wapello Arrows scored 20 team points with a short-handed squad at the Demon Relays in Washington.

Mount Pleasant (151 points) won the meet with Tipton (124) second and Davis County (119) third.

Wapello did secure a spot at the Drake Relays in the 400 relay.

Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer won the race with a time of 51.79.

Shafer also set a Wapello school record in the 400 hurdles, running it in 1:07.15.

Boys track and field

Columbus takes Gardner-Wilson Relays at L-M: Columbus enjoyed a very successful night on the boys side, accumulating a winning team score of 185.5. Van Buren County came in second (119) and Wapello third (92.50). The Louisa-Muscatine placed fourth (83).

Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel, who previously posted Blue Standard distances in the shot put and discus to earn a spot at Drake next week, took both throws for the boys. His shot put toss of 55-07 went for a season-best and topped Wapello's Ryan McDonough (46-09).

Kessel won the discus with a throw of 145-04. McDonough, again, was second (130-06).

The Falcons' success in the field events also included winning the boys long jump, where Chris Day jumped 21-02 to beat Columbus' Kaden Amigon by an inch.

Amigon won three races, though, taking the 100 (11.49), the 200 (23.40) and the 400 (53.14), a race Day came in second (53.25).

Columbus also found victory in several relays, taking the 4x100 (47.39), the 4x400 (3:45.97), the 4x800 and the distance medley (3:56.22).

Acosta, who was on the 4x4 and the distance medley, also won the 800 (2:10.35) and the 1600 (4:54.96), where he beat out teammate Freddy Vergara (5:03.66).

In the 3200, Vergara cruised to a win with a time of 10:35.11. Riverdale's Cale Hinde was the race's runner-up at 11:50.54.

The Wapello boys scored a win in the sprint medley relay, where Thomas Warnstaff, Jaren Frank, Macuen West and Dylan Woodruff ran a 1:42-flat.

Muskies finish just outside top five teams at Harold Sweet Invitational: The Muscatine Muskies' 53 team points was good for a sixth-place finish at the Dubuque Senior-hosted meet.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy won with a score of 115.5 while Western Dubuque (92) and host Senior (87.5) finished in the top three.

Muscatine's Drake Relays-bound Nolan Recker won both the shot put and discus for the Muskies. Recker threw the shot put 53-06½ and the discus 169-08.

In the 400, Sam Gordon took second place (52.95). Muscatine also had a runner-up performance in the 800 sprint medley relay, where Gordon, Jimelle Forkpa, Ty Cozad and Paul Henry (1:37.81).

Wapello qualifies for Drake Relays: The Wapello Indians sent a 400 relay team to the Demon Relays in Washington looking to secure a spot at next week's Drake Relays, and the squad accomplished as much.

The relay of Tyler Palmer, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin and Jake Gustison ran a 44.45 to finish third at the meet. But more importantly, set a date on Drake's blue oval. Gustison also qualified for Drake in the 100 with a qualifying time of 11.07 seconds.

Washington won the meet with 142 points. Mid-Prairie was second (115) and Fort Madison (109) third. The relay scored Wapello's only six points.

Girls soccer

Muskies suffer first defeat in top 10 match-up: The Class 3A sixth-ranked Waukee Northwest Wolves handed eighth-ranked Muscatine its first loss of the season, beating the Muskies 5-2 in Waukee.

Sophia Thomas and Hannah Jansen scored the MHS (5-1) goals. Thomas assisted on Jansen’s score while Ashlyn McGinnis was credited with an assist in setting up Thomas’ goal.

Waukee NW turned it on late after taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Muscatine turns around and plays at Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

Solon pours it on West Liberty: The Solon Spartans ousted the West Liberty Comets 10-0 in West Liberty.

Solon (7-1) scored five on each side of halftime to score its 11th consecutive win over West Liberty (1-5) going back to 2011.

The Comets have a quick turnaround with a road game at Columbus on Friday night.

Columbus gets first win versus Wapello: Following an 0-7 start to the season for the Columbus Wildcats, Juvixsa Valdez took matters into her own hands as the Wildcats earned their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over the Wapello Arrows.

Lecet Quiroz had one assist for Columbus as Wapello fell to 1-2 overall.

Boys soccer

MHS outlasts Davenport West: The Muscatine Muskies beat the Davenport West Falcons for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings between the programs.

In the most recent clash, Muscatine (5-2) scored twice in each half to take a 4-1 final over West (0-6) in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. West goalie Emmanuel Hernandez made eight saves, but the Muskies got four shots by Hernandez to score the win.

Muscatine takes on non-conference opponent Iowa City West in Iowa City on Saturday morning.

Boys golf

West Liberty falls to Regina: The Regina Regals were nine strokes better than the West Liberty Comets, winning the 9-hole dual 181-190.

Ty Jones led the Comets with a card of 45. Morgan Lehman and Cael Daufeldt each shot a 48 for West Liberty while teammate Cole Daufeldt turned in a 49.

WMU one-ups Columbus: The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves cruised to a dual win over the Columbus Wildcats at Twin Lakes Golf Course, winning 197-279.

Isaac Schurr of WMU was the medalist with a 46. Teammate Carter Lloyd shot a 48. Columbus was paced by Cole Storm's 54.

Girls golf

Williamsburg bests area teams at Hawk Invitational: The Williamsburg Raiders stole the shot at the Hawk Invitational at Kalona Golf Course.

The Raiders shot a team score of 393 to finish atop the competition. West Branch was runner-up at 405 and host Mid-Prairie third (407).

Wilton was fifth (432), Durant sixth (460) and West Liberty ninth (513) in a nine-team field.

West Branch's Claire Jarrett was medalist. She shot a 90, two strokes better than individual runner-up Viola Welsh of Fairfield (92).

Among area competitors, West Liberty's Aly Harned turned in the lowest 18-hole score at 105.

Girls tennis

Davenport West sweeps Muskies: The Davenport West Falcons took all nine matches against the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

MHS’ Vanessa Mendoza came the closest to victory from the No. 6 position in singles play. However, she was beaten by West’s Natalie Schertz, 6-1, 6-4. The loss drops the Muskies to 0-5 in dual matches.

Muscatine has a home duals against MAC opponents in Clinton on Monday and Davenport Central on Tuesday.

