Prep report: Finals set for RVC volleyball tournament

WEST LIBERTY — With three straight-set wins Tuesday night, the West Liberty Comets advanced to the final round of the River Valley Conference Tournament in Wilton Thursday night.
The Comets needed six sets to cruise by Durant (21-6, 21-5), Northeast (21-10, 21-11) and North Cedar (21-9, 21-13), who will also be in Wilton on Thursday as the top two teams from each of the four Tuesday first round sites advanced.
West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse had 58 assists through the three matches and senior hitter Macy Daufeldt went for 33 kills on 47 attempts.
Durant went 1-2 on the night, losing to North Cedar (21-12, 21-16) and West Liberty but ending the night with a two-set win over Northeast (21-16, 21-17).
Wilton, likewise ran through the competition on its home court, beating Anamosa (21-5, 21-9) and Bellevue (21-6, 21-7).
The Beavers got a total of 44 assists from setter Ella Caffery in the two wins. Hitters Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer each led the team in kills, going for a combined 34 kills.
West Liberty and Wilton will be joined by Anamosa, Mid-Prairie, Monticello, North Cedar, Tipton and West Branch.
Wilton and West Liberty have met in the final match of the conference tournament each of the past two seasons, with the Comets coming out victorious each time.
The Beavers received the top seed in Class 2A Region 8 and will play the winner of Columbus-Durant at home on Oct. 20.
In Class 3A Region 6, the Comets are the No. 1 seed and will take on Washington (IA) on Oct. 18 in West Liberty.
Wapello sweeps Pekin: The Arrows remained unbeated in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play with a three-set victory over Pekin at Wapello High School on Tuesday night.
Lindsy Massner had four of the team's nine aces and six kills in the Wapello (24-10, 7-0 SEISC North) win. Emily Hemphill ended with the team lead in kills for the match with eight Hemphill also led the Arrows in digs with 13. Serah Shafer and Patricia Hank each chipped in seven against Pekin (6-15, 1-7 SEISC North).
Wapello's regular season ends Thursday night with an SEISC North match against Lone Tree.
Columbus outlasts L-M in four sets: The Columbus Wildcats scored its fourth victory of the season, beating Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe L-M in four sets (25-18, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23) on Tuesday night.
Serving proved to be a huge advantage for Columbus. The Wildcats (4-19, 2-6 SEISC North) had 29 aces. Miriam Ruvacalba and Aracely Garza each reached double figures in the category against L-M (5-14, 1-6 SEISC North)
Sera Vela had 20 assists for Columbus and Victoria Howell led in kills with 16. Howell also led in digs with six. Vela and Faith Barnhart also went for a pair of blocks each as the Wilcats had seven total.
Columbus' last regular season game in Thursday night at Washington (IA) before the team begins tournament play at Durant High School on Oct. 18 in Class 2A Region 8 first round action while Louisa-Muscatine's regular season is finished. The team will now get prepared to play Regina Catholic on Oct. 20 in 2A Region 8.
Cross country
Wilton's Brown leads area runners at RVC meet: The area's best finish at the River Valley Conference meet came from Wilton junior Charlotte Brown, who ran the course in Monticello in 22 minutes, 2 ½ seconds to take 16th place.
Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie post the best time on the girls side at 19:21.23 as Mid-Prairie took the girls team title with a score of 17, easily beating out runner-up Monticello's 45.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco finished 26th (22:48.33).
The Tipton boys team scored 27 points for the win, beating the 83 posted by Mid-Prairie. Bellevue's Payton Griebel won the boys contest with a time of 17:25.07.
Wilton's Deacon Duffe (20:01.03) was the best area boys contestant, finishing 43rd.