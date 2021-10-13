Prep report: Finals set for RVC volleyball tournament

WEST LIBERTY — With three straight-set wins Tuesday night, the West Liberty Comets advanced to the final round of the River Valley Conference Tournament in Wilton Thursday night.

The Comets needed six sets to cruise by Durant (21-6, 21-5), Northeast (21-10, 21-11) and North Cedar (21-9, 21-13), who will also be in Wilton on Thursday as the top two teams from each of the four Tuesday first round sites advanced.

West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse had 58 assists through the three matches and senior hitter Macy Daufeldt went for 33 kills on 47 attempts.

Durant went 1-2 on the night, losing to North Cedar (21-12, 21-16) and West Liberty but ending the night with a two-set win over Northeast (21-16, 21-17).

Wilton, likewise ran through the competition on its home court, beating Anamosa (21-5, 21-9) and Bellevue (21-6, 21-7).

The Beavers got a total of 44 assists from setter Ella Caffery in the two wins. Hitters Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer each led the team in kills, going for a combined 34 kills.

West Liberty and Wilton will be joined by Anamosa, Mid-Prairie, Monticello, North Cedar, Tipton and West Branch.