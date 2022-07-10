PREP REPORT: Five area baseball and softball teams still alive for state berth

In the four seasons Steve Hopkins has been head coach of the Muscatine High School, the Muskies have done no worse than a spot in the Class 5A regional championship round.

That won’t change in 2022.

With a 9-0 victory over Davenport North in the 5A Region 8 semifinal at Kent-Stein Park in Muscatine on Saturday night, the third-ranked Muskies secured a spot in the regional final, which Muscatine will host on Tuesday night against No. 14 Iowa City Liberty.

Under Hopkins, MHS has a record of 119-20 with a state tournament semifinal appearance in 2019, and stands at 34-4 in the current season.

In the four seasons prior, Muscatine went 95-65.

After a scoreless first by both teams, a blast over the outfield wall in left center from Brylee Seaman got the Muskies on the board. She would add another RBI on a base hit in the sixth.

Mia Molina also drove in two, both coming on a triple in the fourth, part of a six-run frame for Muscatine (34-4). Karly Ricketts chipped in a fourth-inning RBI and Bree Seaman, who pitched three innings in relief of starter Maura Chalupa, batted in a run in the sixth with a double.

Chalupa struck out eight and got the win in the circle, holding North (12-23) to three hits.

Beavers rebound to oust Beckman: After allowing the first two Dyersville Beckman batters of the game to score Saturday, Wilton regrouped and ended up cruising into regional final with a 12-3 win.

The Beavers (25-6) will face Cascade (19-11), a 9-0 winner over Clayton Ridge, on Monday for a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

After falling behind 2-0, Wilton rallied to score five runs in the second. Payton Ganzer tied the game with a two-run homer before the next five Beavers reached, with Taylor Drayfahl notching a run-scoring double and Peyton Souhrada a two-run double.

Wilton scored five more in the third to pull away, with the first five batters of the inning reaching and scoring.

Souhrada and Ganzer each had three hits and drove in three for Wilton, which got a complete game and 11 strikeouts from Charlotte Brown.

Hall leads Comets into regional final round: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets utilized a stellar pitching performance from Sailor Hall to get into the 3A Region 5 final with a 4-1 win over Grinnell on Saturday.

Hall recorded five strikeouts, but more importantly held Grinnell to two hits and no walks. She also added a double and two RBIs with her bat for the Comets (22-7).

Kiley Collins and Sophie Buysse each went for two hits as well. West Liberty had six in total, handing the loss to Ella Grife of Grinnell (12-17).

The Comets will be home on Tuesday to face Ballard in the regional final.

Falcons cruise by Van Buren County: With a 15-6 win over Van Buren County in the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal round, the eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons are a win away from a return trip to the state tournament after a year’s absence.

L-M was the champion in 2A in 2018, was runner-up in 3A the year after and third place in 2020. The Falcons will face Cardinal at home on Monday with a state berth on the line.

Against Van Buren County, Louisa-Muscatine (24-8) went for 21 hits, 19 of them singles. Jersey Lessenger led the onslaught with five that produced four RBIs. The top six batters in the L-M order all drove in runs. That group combined to produce 17 hits and were only retired 10 times in total.

Piper Brant struck out 14 in the win, throwing all seven frames and allowing nine Van Buren County (12-12) hits.

Wapello upended by Sigourney: The Wapello Arrows held a 1-0 lead through 4 ½ innings in Friday night’s Class 1A Region 8 semifinal at Sigourney, but fell to the Savages 2-1.

With the loss, Wapello’s season ends with a 16-12 record.

Ada Boysen pitched six innings for the Arrows and held Sigourney to just three hits -- Wapello had five -- and one earned run with nine strikeouts, but took the loss.

Carly Goodwin got the win. She struck out a dozen while Sigourney got its offense from RBIs by Darby Mitchell and Ava Fish.

Morgan Richenberger had an RBI for the Arrows and Serah Shafer scored while going for three stolen bases.

Durant’s run ended by Cardinal: The Durant Wildcats fell quiet on Friday night in the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal at Cardinal.

The Wildcats didn’t help their cause defensively, either, allowing two unearned runs to the Comets, who advanced to the regional final with a 3-0 victory.

Nicoa McClure registered the only Cardinal RBI. She also pitched seven innings and allowed three Durant hits in the win.

Durant ends its season with a 15-19 mark.

Baseball

West Liberty gets by Regina in semifinal: The West Liberty Comets scored an 8-1 win over Iowa City Regina to get a game away from the Class 2A state tournament.

West Liberty (15-12) scored five runs in the fourth after one in the first. The Comets tacked on a pair of insurance runs in seventh.

Drake Collins got the win on the mound for West Liberty. Regina (14-13) was held to thee hits.

Collins added a two-RBI base hit that closed the scoring for the West Liberty fifth. Prior to that, Ryker Dengler drove in two with a double. Those both came with two outs in the frame.

The Comets will be in Cascade on Tuesday for a shot at a state tournament spot.

Muskies fall to IC High: The Muscatine Muskies hung with Class 4A second-ranked Iowa City High in the Class 4A Substate 6 first round game in Iowa City, but with a 5-0 loss, Muscatine’s run under head coach Grant Pippert came to a close.

Pippert will be moving on after four seasons with the Muskies, taking the team as high as fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. That came in 2021 with a record of 22-15.

A three-run third inning got City High out in front after the teams were scoreless until then. The Little Hawks tacked on two in the fifth. Alex Knudtson drove in two for City while Joey Bouska, Cade Obermueller and Grant Ernst each had one RBI.

Obermueller was dominant on the mound, he struck out 14 of the 20 batters he faced and got the win, allowing three Muscatine hits, including the first seven. Knudtson came on in the seventh in relief.

Ethan Silva, Jaime Martinez and Cael Moss had the Muskie hits.