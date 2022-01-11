Prep report: Five from area win titles at West Liberty girls invite

Girls wrestling

West Liberty has strong showing at home invite: The West Liberty Comets produced a number of place-winners at West Liberty High School's girls wrestling invitational.

While no team scores were listed, four other local schools took part — Durant, Muscatine, Wapello and Wilton.

At the 114-119 weight range, West Liberty's Silvia Garcia Vasquez won the top prize, as did the Comets' 130-138-pounder Laney Esmoil.

Muscatine's Bayley Hawkins won the championship at 181-198, beating out West Liberty's Amerie Alvarado, who took second. In their match, Hawkins pinned Alvarado early in the fifth minute. The Muskies' Skylar Pachtinger took fourth at 145-152.

Wapello's Tatum Wolford took the 144-151 weight class, where the Comets' Nellie Stagg put forth a third-pace effort.

The Wilton Beavers also got a first-place finish from Hannah Rogers at 119-121.