Prep report: Five from area win titles at West Liberty girls invite

Girls wrestling
West Liberty has strong showing at home invite: The West Liberty Comets produced a number of place-winners at West Liberty High School's girls wrestling invitational.
While no team scores were listed, four other local schools took part — Durant, Muscatine, Wapello and Wilton.
At the 114-119 weight range, West Liberty's Silvia Garcia Vasquez won the top prize, as did the Comets' 130-138-pounder Laney Esmoil.
Muscatine's Bayley Hawkins won the championship at 181-198, beating out West Liberty's Amerie Alvarado, who took second. In their match, Hawkins pinned Alvarado early in the fifth minute. The Muskies' Skylar Pachtinger took fourth at 145-152.
Wapello's Tatum Wolford took the 144-151 weight class, where the Comets' Nellie Stagg put forth a third-pace effort.
The Wilton Beavers also got a first-place finish from Hannah Rogers at 119-121.
At 105-112, Alissa Sanchez took second, as did Grace Evans also at 145-157, Dionni Garcia Vasquez at 141-152 and McKinzie Akers (138-145). Sanchez pinned Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco with less than 30 seconds left in their match as Fusco went on to receive third place in the division.
West Liberty also had third-place finishers in Maeylyn Wainwright at 152-162 and Ava Morrison at 132-137. Comet Addi Beavers (127-132) finished fourth.
Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine beats Alburnett: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons defended its home court by defeating nonconference opponent Alburnett, 36-32.
The win marked the second of a five-game home stand for L-M, which has a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine High School on Tuesday night.
After starting 6-0, the Falcons dropped two against a pair of SEISC foes in Winfield-Mount Union and Mediapolis. However, L-M has now won two straight, and improved to 8-2 in defeating the Pirates.