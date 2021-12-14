Prep report: Forfeits prove costly for Comets against Muskies

After taking care of Highland, the Class 2A West Liberty wrestling team hung with Class 3A Muscatine but fell short of beating the hosting Muskies in Monday night's triangular.

West Liberty trailed by only four points entering the final match of its dual versus Muscatine, but Lincoln Brookhart’s sudden death, 9-7, win at 132 pounds gave the Muskies a 37-30 victory.

West Liberty did, however, win six of nine contested matches, but four Comet forfeits proved costly. Neither side fielded a wrestler at the 113-pound weight class.

Both teams dominated Highland, with the Comets a 57-6 winner and Muscatine beating the Huskies 67-5.

Brookhart improved to 6-7 on the season.

West Liberty’s 106-pounder Ryan Cassady and state-ranked 120-pounder Colin Cassady (18-3) each had two pin falls in the triangular, as did 12th-ranked Felipe Molina at 195 pounds.

Heavyweight Quintyn Rocha secured a pin of Muscatine's Brock Garrison for the Comets, and West Liberty’s Ryker Dengler got a pin against Highland and a victory via decision against the Muskies.