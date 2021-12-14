Prep report: Forfeits prove costly for Comets against Muskies

After taking care of Highland, the Class 2A West Liberty wrestling team hung with Class 3A Muscatine but fell short of beating the hosting Muskies in Monday night's triangular.
West Liberty trailed by only four points entering the final match of its dual versus Muscatine, but Lincoln Brookhart’s sudden death, 9-7, win at 132 pounds gave the Muskies a 37-30 victory.
West Liberty did, however, win six of nine contested matches, but four Comet forfeits proved costly. Neither side fielded a wrestler at the 113-pound weight class.
Both teams dominated Highland, with the Comets a 57-6 winner and Muscatine beating the Huskies 67-5.
Brookhart improved to 6-7 on the season.
West Liberty’s 106-pounder Ryan Cassady and state-ranked 120-pounder Colin Cassady (18-3) each had two pin falls in the triangular, as did 12th-ranked Felipe Molina at 195 pounds.
Heavyweight Quintyn Rocha secured a pin of Muscatine's Brock Garrison for the Comets, and West Liberty’s Ryker Dengler got a pin against Highland and a victory via decision against the Muskies.
West Liberty’s fourth-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins (18-2) scored a pin over Muscatine’s Jett Fridley (10-5) and got a forfeit against the Huskies. Tytan Griffith was also a winner at 145 for West Liberty, coming with a 7-4 decision over Highland’s Ayden Havel.
Dengler (10-12) beat Muscatine’s Gavin McLeod with a 10-4 decision. Prior to that, McLeod recorded a pin of Highland’s Wade Eckrich.
For the Muskies, 145-pounder Mason Crabtree scored a pair of pins. At 182, Nathan Beatty (7-5) pinned Highland’s Isaac Kleese and scored a 13-1 major decision over West Liberty’s Bryan Martinez.
Lightweight Connor Eads (4-3 decision over Landon Bell) and 113-pounder Colin Duggan (10-0 major decision against Remington Fields) each notched wins for Muscatine versus their Highland opponents.
Muscatine is back at home on Thursday for a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular against Davenport Central and Assumption while West Liberty is at the Doug Philipp Duals at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.
Girls basketball
Strong first powers West Liberty to win: West Liberty led Bellevue by 11 points after one quarter of play at West Liberty High School in the cross-divisional game between River Valley Conference opponents.
The early lead helped ensure that Bellevue’s late run, in which it out-scored West Liberty by three in the fourth, came up short, as West Liberty ended up a 52-42 winner.
Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty (4-1) has won two of the last three in the series between the teams. Prior to that, Bellevue (3-3) had won four straight over West Liberty.
The Comets are back in action with a game at home against Tipton Tuesday night.
Boys basketball
Bellevue pulls away from West Liberty: Through one quarter of play, Bellevue and West Liberty sat tied at nine at West Liberty High School in a match-up of teams from opposite divisions within the River Valley Conference.
Unfortunately for the Comets, the rest of the contest proved not to be as close, ending in a lopsided 74-39 final in favor of Bellevue.
Cole Heim led Bellevue (2-3) with 17 points, with teammate Colby Sieverding adding 16.
West Liberty (0-4) hasn’t won a game between the two sides since 2016. West Liberty’s season resumes with a home game against Tipton on Tuesday night.
Boys and girls bowling
Central beats Muscatine boys, girls: The Davenport Central boys and girls both got the better of their Muskie counterparts in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The Central boys won 2,677-2,417 and the girls by a 3,110-2,804 final.
The Muskies’ next meet comes Friday at DeWitt Lanes against MAC opponent Central DeWitt.
Durant takes third at triangular: The Wildcats' boys and girls competition went in the same order at Imperial Lances in Camanche.
Camanche had the top boys score with a 3,058. Bettendorf was runner-up at 2,981 with the Wildcats third at 2,793, The home Storm took the girls meet with a winning score of 3,050, with Bettendorf next at 2,533 and Durant with 2,109.
Bettendorf’s Ammiah Wynn had the top girls score with a 431 and the Bulldogs’ Brady Prager (483) was the top individual for the boys.
Durant’s next meet comes Thursday at Horizon Lanes in Bellevue.