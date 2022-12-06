PREP REPORT: Garcia-Vasquez leads Comets' effort at Williamsburg Invite

Silvia Garcia-Vasquez of the West Liberty High School girls wrestling team won the top division of the 120-pound weight class, taking 120A by pinfall in the championship match over Natalie Hedlund of Marion.

Wapello had a third-place finish from Tatum Wolford at 140A as well as a third-place finisher in Kenadee Helscher at 100 and Madi Lundvall’s fourth-place performance at 110A at the Williamsburg Invitational at Williamsburg High School on Monday.

Dionni Garcia-Vasquez took the title at 145B for the Comets. Teammate Nellie Stagg was sixth at 145A.

Other West Liberty wrestlers to place included a fourth-place effort by Charli Gingerich at 110B, fifth place by Ava Morrison at 135A.

Muscatine’s Elie Lewis was fourth at 155A and the Muskies’ Kiley Castillo was fourth at 130B.

Wilton wins four: Four Wilton wrestlers took titles at the Tipton Invitational and Durant 110-pounder Lainey Shelangoski also won her weight class.

Audrey Cummings won at 100 pounds, Hannah Rogers at 125, Kiley Langley at 135 and 145-pounder Kaydence Boorn all won for the Beavers.

Cummings beat Alburnett’s Carly McGraw by a 12-6 decision in the title bout. Rogers, Langley and Boorn all won their championship matches with pins.

Shelangoski beat West Branch’s Emmersen Thomas 4-2 for her place atop 110.

Columbus had a pair of runner-up efforts from Dakota Storm (145) and Lecet Quiroz (170).

Boys basketball

Watson’s double-double not enough for Wildcats: Columbus’ Grant Watson posted 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ nonconference road game at Sigourney High School, but the Savages won the contest 42-38.

Heading into halftime, Columbus (1-3) led 20-18.

Sigourney (2-1) responded with a 12-5 run over the course of the third quarter to win its fourth straight game over Columbus dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Girls basketball

Columbus can’t close gap: The Columbus High School Wildcats went into the fourth quarter trailing by three to the hosting Savages at Sigourney High School, but the home team extended its lead with a 12-5 margin in the final frame to get the 43-33 win over the Wildcats in the nonconference game.

Sara Vela led Columbus (3-2) with 11 points. Ariana Vergara added nine points and Kennedy Woepking added three points and a team-high 11 rebounds off the Wildcats bench.

Jo Moore led Sigourney (1-2) with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Boys bowling

Muskies top Lancers: Muscatine defeated North Scott, 3002-2832, at Big River Bowling in Davenport.

The Muskies were led by led by Erick Ford's 438, Kaden Staley's 433 and Owen Riley's 432.