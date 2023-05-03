WAPELLO — Led by fourth-place finisher Cooper Garrison, the Wapello High School boys’ golf team placed third Wednesday at the SEISC tournament held at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.

Hillcrest Academy, with two players shooting in the 70s, won the meet at 322. Mediapolis was second at 351, followed by Wapello (352), New London (358), Van Buren (363) and Louisa-Muscatine (372).

New London’s Mason Shellady was the meet medalist with a 77, just one of three players in the field to break 80.

Garrison had an 81 and Dawson Tipps turned in an 87 for the Indians.

Xander Bieri posted an 85 and finished eighth to lead Louisa-Muscatine.

Grant Watson had a 94 for Columbus, which finished 11th in the 14-team field at 448.

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 2, Muscatine 1: The Bulldogs received a 30-yard free kick goal from Alma Gonzalez and a score from Carson Bohonek on Tuesday night to beat Muscatine in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at the Soccer Complex.

Muscatine trailed 2-0 at halftime, but fought back with a goal from Hannah Jansen in the second half. The Muskies had 10 shots, four on frame in the match.

Freshman Mallory Bruhn compiled seven saves for the Muskies (7-5, 3-3). Muscatine plays host to Burlington on Saturday.

Columbus 4, Wapello 0: Lecet Quiroz had two goals and an assist as Columbus won its third match of the season Tuesday. The Wildcats also received goals from Ariana Navarro-Ayala and Isabelle Lagunas.

Boys soccer

Columbus 10, Wapello 0: Columbus scored five goals in each half and moved a step closer to .500 on the season with a rout over Wapello on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (6-7) have won two in a row and three of their last five heading into Thursday’s game at Central Lee.