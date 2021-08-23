PREP REPORT: Henderson's top five finish paces Muskies at Thunder Hills

Boys golf
Muskies take sixth behind Henderson: Muscatine junior Michael Henderson put in a top five performance for the Muskies' boys golf team Monday in an invitational hosted by Western Dubuque, carding a 77.
But his round did end on a bit of a downer.
"I'm encouraged by today," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "I was proud of Mikey. (But) he did bogey the last couple holes, otherwise he would have ended up second overall ... Tee to green, he played really well, especially from 100 yards and in."
Henderson followed up a 38 on the front 9 with a 39 on the back to lead Muscatine, which ended with a team score of 344 good for sixth in the 11-team field.
"It's a really good feeling when we all put up good scores and play together," Henderson said. "We all played pretty decent today."
As for team score, Pleasant Valley won a tie-break with host Western Dubuque at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta as both shot a 311.
PV's Sam Johnson (74) was medalist, with Western Dubuque's Davis Stelzer (76) and Brock Wilson rounding out the top three, though Wilson was one of five golfers with a 77.
It was a well-rounded effort by the Muskies as all six players kept their scores under triple digits.
Doug Custis had the second best round for Muscatine with an 83.
"I'm really proud of our five and six (golfers in the lineup)," Schultz said. "I think those guys proved a lot to themselves today."
Those scores came from Gavin McLeod's 91 and Nathan Sharar's 93 also factored into the Muskie team score, which factors the top four cards of the six who golf. McLeod and Sharar were fifth and sixth in the Muskie lineup for the meet.
"Those five and six scores helped a lot today," said Henderson. "Our team is always preaching that, no matter where you're playing, even in those five and six spots, those scores might end up counting. You always have to play for that."
After a flurry of early-season meets, Muscatine now has time off after the first handful of meets in which to fine tune areas of the game. The team's next tournament is Sept. 7 at Ottumwa Golf and Social Club at noon.
"We're starting to pick things up," Henderson said. "This next week and a half to two weeks we'll have quite a bit of practice to work on our short game. That's where we'll get the most strokes back."