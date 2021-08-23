PREP REPORT: Henderson's top five finish paces Muskies at Thunder Hills

Doug Custis had the second best round for Muscatine with an 83.

"I'm really proud of our five and six (golfers in the lineup)," Schultz said. "I think those guys proved a lot to themselves today."

Those scores came from Gavin McLeod's 91 and Nathan Sharar's 93 also factored into the Muskie team score, which factors the top four cards of the six who golf. McLeod and Sharar were fifth and sixth in the Muskie lineup for the meet.

"Those five and six scores helped a lot today," said Henderson. "Our team is always preaching that, no matter where you're playing, even in those five and six spots, those scores might end up counting. You always have to play for that."

After a flurry of early-season meets, Muscatine now has time off after the first handful of meets in which to fine tune areas of the game. The team's next tournament is Sept. 7 at Ottumwa Golf and Social Club at noon.

"We're starting to pick things up," Henderson said. "This next week and a half to two weeks we'll have quite a bit of practice to work on our short game. That's where we'll get the most strokes back."

