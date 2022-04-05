PREP REPORT: Joseph leads Muskie romp

Jonathon Joseph scored consecutive goals to put the Muscatine High School boys soccer team up 4-0 midway through the first half Monday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex to propel the Muskies to an 8-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Central DeWitt.

Jackson Othmer and Ty Cozad opened the scoring for the Muskies, with both goals coming in the first six minutes of play. Joseph then doubled the lead with goals in the 14th and 21st minutes.

Miles Melendez finished with a goal and two assists. Both helpers came on corner kicks. The first set up an Othmer header. After Melendez converted on a penalty kick, he set up Drake Gray to make it 7-0 Muscatine (2-1, 1-0 MAC).

Parker Green and Owen Christy also scored, while Muskies Nate Larsen and Grant Bode tallied assists.

Central DeWitt (0-2, 0-1 MAC) goaltender Brody Proctor made nearly two dozen saves, but it wasn't enough as the Sabers spent most of the game defending their zone. Central DeWitt only got three shots off against Muskie keeper Logan Wolf, who combined with Evan Franke for the clean sheet.

Galvan leads West Liberty to lopsided win: West Liberty ended its contest against the Cascade Cougars 10 minutes into the second half of the Comets' 10-0 win.

Jahsiah Galvan scored six goals and had two assists in the win. The Comets' Joshua Zeman added two goal along with an assist as well.

Juan Bautista and Diego Sanchez also tallied West Liberty goals.

Columbus gets started with a victory: The Columbus Wildcats took their season opener with a 6-0 defeat of the Mount Pleasant Panthers at Columbus High School.

It was the third win in a row for the Wildcats over Mount Pleasant, which took the four contests before that in the series, dating back to 2012.

Boys track & field

Wapello wins at home: The Wapello Indians took their home meet Monday night with a winning team score of 156, beating runners-up Durant (141) and Wilton (135).

Among the events in which Wapello was most successful were the relays.

The Indians took the 800-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 45 seconds. Jake Gustison, Tade Parsons, Maucen West and Tyler Palmer teamed for the win. That same foursome took the 4x200 (1:37.28) and subbed Maddox Griffin for West to take the 4x1 (45.47).

Griffin also won the 400 (54.25) and Gustison the 100 (11.50).

Louisa-Mucatine’s Spencer Kessel swept the throwing events. He won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 9 inches and the discus with a toss of 147-09.

Durant took both the jumping events, but with different student-athletes. Nolan DeLong’s jump of 20-05 ½ won the long jump while teammate Drake Shelangoski took the high jump, clearing six feet.

DeLong and Shelangoski teamed with Brady Meincke and Charlie Huesmann to win the 4x400 in 3:45.94 seconds. DeLong also won the 200 (22.97).

The Wildcats’ shuttle hurdle relay team added a Durant win. Caden Meyer, Mason Badtram, Gran Hein and Caleb Clark's time of 1:10.47 seconds took the event.

West Liberty’s Caleb Wulf took both hurdle events, winning the 110 highs (16.37) and the 400 lows (1:02.93).

Wilton’s Jordan Dusenberry, Brody Brisker, Trae Hagan and Robert Martin won the 4x800 (9:48.81). The Beavers’ Deacan Duffe took the two longest races, winning the 1600 (5:15.28) and the 3200 (11:32.03). Teammate Robert Martin took the 800 (2:18.95).

Girls track & field

Arrows win home meet: Like the Wapello boys team, the girls won on their home track. The Arrows tallied 137.5 team points, which was plenty for the win. Wilton came in second with 117.5 points and Louisa-Muscatine rounded out the top three with 100.

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt took the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 9 ¼ inches while Wapello’s Patricia Hank won the high jump at 5-02. Daufeldt also won the 110 high hurdles (15.87).

Durant’s returning state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team of Carlie Jo Fusco, Macy Hutson, Lainey Shelangoski and Elizabeth Daufeldt won the event with a time of 1:17.40. The sprint medley went to the home Arrows team of Hank, Quinn Veach, Madelyn Lanz and Ava Boysen (2:02.41).

Madelyn Lanz, Tyra Lanz, Madi Duvall and Emily Hemphill scored a Wapello win in the 4x800 (11:59.38). The Arrows’ Lindsy Massner was the victor in the 100 (13.11) and the 200 (27.28).

Fusco also ran on the winning distance medley relay with Shannon Head, Isabelle DeLong and Emma Meincke (4:43.69) and won the 400 hurdles (1:11.85).

Wilton won the 4x200 (1:54.97) with Se Ann Houghton, Kelsey Drake, Hannah Rogers and Catie Hook. Kinsey Drake was swapped in for Hook on the winning 4x1 (54.60). The Beavers’ Charlotte Brown took both the 1500 (5:36.63) and the 3000 (12:15.90).

Louisa-Muscatine’s Kaylee Corbin took both the throws. She won the discus with a distance of 101 feet, 5 inches and had the best shot put toss at 33-05.

Corbin was also the anchor leg on a winning L-M 4x400 team with McKenna Hohenadel, Isabelle Stout and Emilee Salek (4:33.84). Hohenadel’s 2:38,81 in the 800 was also a winner, as was Corbin’s 1:01.27 in the 400.

Golf

Wilton and Durant girls tie, Beavers' boys win: The Wilton Beavers and Durant Wildcat girls golf teams shot an equal 224 at Wahkonsa Golf and Country Club.

Wilton's Joann Martin and Alexa Garvin were matched by Durant's Karissa Hoon as medalist with a score of 52.

The Wilton boys won 195-201.

