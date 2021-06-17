PREP REPORT: Kissel's home run leads L-M charge

SOFTBALL
Kissel breaks game open for L-M: Louisa-Muscatine's McKenzie Kissel had a home run for the Falcons in the seventh inning in L-M 8-3 win over Highland.
Louisa-Muscatine, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, recorded four straight hits with Kissel's deep ball to break away from Highland as the game was tied at two heading into the seventh.
The Falcons moved to 11-7 overall and 8-1 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Highland is 14-4 overall, but with the loss, the Huskies dropped to 8-2 in conference play, tied with Winfield-Mount Union.
Durant a big winner over Camanche: The Wildcats scored four or more runs in all but one of the first four innings and two runs in the third to mount an 18-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
Camanche had two runs cross the plate, but it wasn't enough to keep the game going, making Durant an 18-2 winner.
The Wildcats improved to 10-12 on the season after the nonconference win. Durant hosts a tournament this Saturday in which the Wildcats will play Davenport North at 9 a.m.
Wilton gets road victory against Cascade: The No. 2-ranked Beavers (Class 2A) obtained their fifth straight win with an 8-1 defeat of the Cascade Cougars.
Wilton is now 14-3 overall with the nonconference win on Thursday.
Wilton's next game action will be Monday in Wilton versus Mid-Prairie.
Wapello 10 runs better than Van Buren County: The Arrows scored four in the first and two in the second before the bats went quiet for two innings.
Van Buren Country had one run cross the plate in the first and one in the third to conclude its scoring.
Wapello would then go on to score five in the fifth and one in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
The Arrows are now 11-5 overall and are third in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference with a 7-2 mark in conference play. Winfield-Mount Union (9-2) and Highland (8-2) are tied for second behind Louisa-Muscatine (8-1).
BASEBALL
Durant comes up short against Camanche: The Wildcats tied the game at five in the sixth inning, but Camanche would go on to capture a 9-5 win at home over Durant.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 9-5 overall on the season.
Durant has a doubleheader at home against West Liberty scheduled for Monday.
Van Buren County routs Wapello: The Van Buren County Warriors beat the Indians 14-2 in Wapello.