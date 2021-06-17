PREP REPORT: Kissel's home run leads L-M charge

Wilton is now 14-3 overall with the nonconference win on Thursday.

Wilton's next game action will be Monday in Wilton versus Mid-Prairie.

Wapello 10 runs better than Van Buren County: The Arrows scored four in the first and two in the second before the bats went quiet for two innings.

Van Buren Country had one run cross the plate in the first and one in the third to conclude its scoring.

Wapello would then go on to score five in the fifth and one in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.

The Arrows are now 11-5 overall and are third in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference with a 7-2 mark in conference play. Winfield-Mount Union (9-2) and Highland (8-2) are tied for second behind Louisa-Muscatine (8-1).

BASEBALL

Durant comes up short against Camanche: The Wildcats tied the game at five in the sixth inning, but Camanche would go on to capture a 9-5 win at home over Durant.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 9-5 overall on the season.

Durant has a doubleheader at home against West Liberty scheduled for Monday.