Prep report: L-M baseball routs W-MU

Softball

Wilton sweeps Tipton: The Beavers needed a total of eight innings dispatch the Tigers twice Monday, as Wilton beat Tipton 16-0 in three innings and 13-0 in five.

The Beavers needed just three innings to dispatch the Tigers in Game 1, as Tipton scored six in the first, three in the second and seven in the third to end it.

Chloe Wells and Peyton Souhrada each had three hits and three runs scored in the opener, with Wells knocking in three and Souhrada two. Payton Ganzer had a home run as part of a 2-2 night.

Grace Madlock struck out six in three perfect innings for Wilton.

Ganzer went 3-3 with two runs scores and one driven in to lead Wilton's 13-hit night. Mila Johnson struck out nine over five innings to get the win.

Wilton improved to 11-3 on the year while Tipton dropped to 1-11.

Baseball

Louisa-Muscatine 18, Winfield-Mount Union 3: The Falcons bookended Monday's game with a pair of big innings, scoring four in the first and 10 in the sixth to beat Winfield-Mount Union.