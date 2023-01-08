PREP REPORT: L-M bowling teams each post top-two finishes

The Louisa-Muscatine boys bowling team won the newly named Al Jordan Loiusa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl. The Falcons’ girls team was second.

Given the namesake of the former coach who guided the L-M girls team to six straight Class 1A state titles — a streak that’s still active — and one boys title to go with several individual state champs on both sides, the boys’ final score of 3177 was enough to get by runner-up Camanche (3134).

The girls team took second with a score of 2988, behind Camanche (3121).

Wyatt Skidmore placed fifth with a two-game series of 463 for the L-M boys while Jersey Lessenger and Kamryn Taylor both placed in the top five for the girls.

Taylor was runner-up with a 468 series and Lessenger was third (463).

The Durant boys team placed 2885, which put them eighth among 16 teams and the Wildcat girls took 14th with a score of 2007.

Wrestling

Beavers prevails at Highland: Five area teams competed at Highland’s Gary Curtis Invitational and produced a total of 16 top-three finishers.

Ranked as the top tournament team in Class 1A, Wilton ended with the best team score at 230.5. Alburnett was second at 201.5. Muscatine finished fourth (116.5) and was edged out of the top three by Washington’s 124 points. Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union (92.5) was sixth, Louisa-Muscatine (56) was 12th and Durant (34) was 14th out of 17 teams.

In a competitive heavyweight field, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Russell Coil won the title while Wilton’s seventh-ranked Alexander Kaufmann took second after falling to Coil by 3-1 decision in a championship bout that needed more than the six minutes of regulation to decide. Third place went to Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel, who is ranked sixth in 1A.

Wilton had three champions in fifth-ranked lightweight Mason Shirk, 126-pound fourth-ranked Brody Brisker and second-ranked 182-pounder Kaden Shirk.

Muscatine’s 3A eighth-ranked Evan Franke won the 220-pound class and the Muskies’ 195-pounder Kam Evans finished atop the 195-pound field.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Kendal Pugh was the top 170-pounder at the tournament.

Columbus/WMU’s Ty Scorpil was runner-up at 120. Wilton also had two take second besides Kaufmann. Those went to third-ranked 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry and eight-ranked 138-pounder Trae Hagen.

Muscatine had a pair of third-place finishers in 138-pounder Seth Reiland and 182-pounder Andy Franke. Other third place finishers included Jacob Nelson of Columbus/WMU at 106 and Wilton’s Gabriel Brisker, who’s ranked fifth at 120 in 1A.

Cassady, Collins lead Comets: West Liberty scored 69 team points to finish in 11th place out of 15 teams at the Jerry Eckenrod Bobcat Invitational at Benton Community High School on Saturday.

Class 2A second-ranked Colin Cassady took second at 113 for West Liberty, as did third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins.

The Comets’ Ryan Cassady was fourth at 106.

Wapello places five in top three: West Marshall’s score of 205.5 was the top team tally. Cedar Rapids Washington was second at 155 and AP-CG was third with 150.5 points. Wapello (123.5) finished in seventh among 10 teams at the Corky Stuart Invitational at BGM High School on Saturday.

At 132, Wapello’s Owon Meeker and 182-pounder Kason Dopler were second.

Lightweight Codder Malcom, 126-pounder Garret Dickey, 138-pounder Zach Harbison and 145-pounder Matthew Helscher all took third for the Indians.

Girls wrestling

Busy weekend for area teams: All seven area teams were on the mat at Friday’s Highland Invitational and four turned around and wrestled again on Saturday at the North Scott Invitational in Eldridge.

Elsie Lewis of Muscatine won her bracket at both events. Lewis typically wrestles at 155, but a technical error led to her competing — and winning — the 170-pound weight class at North Scott.

Durant’s Lainey Shelangoski won her bracket at Highland before taking second against the North Scott field at 105.

West Liberty’s effort featured five title winners at Highland: Jacky Molina, 10th-ranked Dionni Garcia-Vasquez, Nellie Stagg, Mercedes Brockert and Amerie Alvarado.

Wilton’s fifth-ranked 140-pounder Hannah Rogers also won at Highland. Muscatine’s Kiley Castillo won her bracket at Highland and took second at North Scott.

The Comets’ Alissa Sanchez, 10th-ranked Silvia Garcia-Vasquez, Vivian Cardona, Kiley Collins and Ashley Gallardo all took second.

Wapello’s Tatum Wolford, ranked fifth, won the 140-pound ‘A’ bracket at North Scott. The Arrows’ 100-pounder Kenadee Helscher finished second at both tournaments. Teammate Madi Lundvall (105 pounds) took home a pair of third-place medals.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Torie Hansen and Molly Bramble, along with Columbus/WMU’s Dakota Storm, Yaleen Miranda and Emily Miranda all took second place in their brackets at Highland.