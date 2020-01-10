{{featured_button_text}}

Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus 47: Emmanuel Walker scored a game-high 17 points to lift the Falcons to their first win of the season Friday night against Columbus.

Walker made three of L-M’s five 3-point field goals and was joined in double figures by Michael Danz who scored 12 points to go with six rebounds.

Dallas Vasquez scored eight points, including two 3s, and added four assists for L-M (1-9). Brock Jeambey had six points and nine rebounds.

Eric Valdez led Columbus with 14 points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments