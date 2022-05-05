PREP REPORT: L-M girls golf repeats as SEISC North champs

WAPELLO — With a 227-243 victory over the Mediapolis Bulldogs at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Wapello, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons girls golf team secured its second consecutive Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division title with an unbeaten dual mark this season.

Louisa-Muscatine was paced by Jersey Lessenger's 9-hole score of 51 as the Falcons moved to 6-0 on the season in North division duals.

Dating back to the start of last season, the L-M has won its last 12 dual meets.

Madison Bieri shot a 52 while Kyley Wagler (61) and Victoria Briggs (63) rounded out the L-M scoring.

Mediapolis' Olivia Hines, however, was meet medalist with a 46, though L-M's depth proved to much for the Bullettes.

Martin leads Wilton to top-five finish at RVC meet: The Wilton Beavers' JoAnn Martin shot a 103 over 18 holes to finish fourth at the River Valley Conference meet at Peosta-Timberline Golf Course, hosted by Tipton.

West Branch's Claire Jarrett ran away with the individual low score. The meet medalist finished with an 88, the only golfer to avoid triple-digits. Fellow Bear Alex Poppen was runner-up at 100 and Mid-Prairie's Madi Davidson third (101).

Jarrett's mark led the Bears to the top team score of 408. Mid-Prairie was runner-up at 420 and Anamosa third (427). After Wilton at five, Durant (463) was seventh among 13 teams.

West Liberty also had a couple individuals compete, led by Aly Harned's 113 that ranked just outside the top 15, but did not have enough to receive a team score.

Martin's score gave her RVC Elite Team status. Durant's Karissa Hoon earned an all-conference selection by shooting a 106 while Wilton's Ava Barrett finished with a 109 to receive honorable mention status.

Muskies finish behind Davenport schools at MAC triangular: Davenport West hosted, and won, a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport on Wednesday.

West scored a 211 while Davenport Central (232) was second and Muscatine (262) third.

West's Abigaile Paper and Kylie Duyvejonck tied for the meet low with 9-hole scores of 49.

Eve Millage carded the low Muskie score with a 54. Teammates Elysse Shippe (65) and Kate Manjoine (68) broke 70 while Danika Garrett finished with a 75.

Boys golf

West Liberty takes fourth at RVC meet: West Liberty's Ty Jones secured all-conference honors at the North Cedar-hosted River Valley Conference meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course by placing inside the top 12 with an 18-hole score of 86.

The Comets shot a 366 as a team, which tied for fourth with Cascade, behind leader West Branch (310), runner-up Tipton (337) and Monticello (360). Durant (371) took eighth out of 14 teams while Wilton ended up 13th (378).

Colin Cassady followed Jones' lead by shooting a 90 for the Comets. West Liberty's Preston Daufeldt also finished on the right side of the triple-digit mark with a 94.

Wapello fifth at SEISC meet: Wapello's Zach Harbison and Casey Short each earned all-conference honors with top-10 finishes at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet hosted by Holy Trinity Catholic at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park in Fort Madison.

Harbison shot an 89 over 18 holes for the Indians. Short was right behind at 90. Wapello took fifth among the 11 teams in action. New London won with a team score of 349. Burlington Notre Dame was second (352) and Van Buren County (361) third.

Columbus wound up tied for ninth (437) while Louisa-Muscatine sent individuals to compete but did not record a team score.

Burlington Notre Dame's Kaleb Allen shot a 69 for the top individual performance. Mediapolis' Ben Wolter shot an 82 and Carter Loyd of Winfield-Mount Union an 88 for other top individual rounds.

