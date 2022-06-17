PREP REPORT: L-M softball stays unbeaten in SEISC; Durant baseball gets big win

LETTS — The Class 2A seventh-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons kept a perfect conference record intact by beating Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division adversary Highland, 4-0, on Thursday at L-M High School.

There was no scoring through four innings of play. But Louisa-Muscatine (14-4, 12-0 SEISC) broke through in the fifth the three runs and added an insurance run in the sixth. In the circle, Piper Brant held the Huskies (117, 8-3 SEISC) to two hits with no walks for the win.

L-M scored all of its runs with two outs. McKenna Hohenadel, McKenzie Kissell and Jersey Lessenger each had two hits for the Falcons. Hohenadel, Lessenger and Brant all had doubles and one RBI apiece.

Arrows a pair better than Van Buren Co.: Led by three hits by Serah Shafer, including a home run and two RBIs, the Wapello Arrows were able to take a 5-3 final on the road over the Van Buren County Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover match-up at the Mildred & Eddie Ferguson Sports Complex in Keosauqua.

Wapello (10-7, 5-5 SEISC) brought Shafer around to score three runs and she went 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts. Quinn Veach also hit a home run for the Arrows and finished with two RBIs.

Van Buren County (5-9, 1-5 SEISC) had four hits against Morgan Richenberger and Ada Boysen. Richenberger got the win in the circle and chipped in an RBI at the plate.

Muskies pick up pair of victories: The Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine Muskies beat Newell-Fonda, 7-3, and ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley, 1-0, in nine innings on Friday to move in Saturday's finals of the two-day tournament at the Harlan Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge.

Muscatine will play No. 4 Fort Dodge in the finals of the tournament at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. The sides played in the invitational's championship game last season as well. The 2021 contest ended 1-0 in favor of the Muskies.

West Liberty blanks Bellevue: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets took care of the Bellevue Comets in a River Valley Conference crossover game, 4-0.

Kiley Collins and Sailor Hall each had a pair of RBIs for West Liberty (11-3, 9-0 RVC). Sailor Hall had the pitching win after going five innings and allowing just one walk. Sophie Buysse would toss the final two frames and preserve the no-hitter against the Bellevue (0-11, 0-9 RVC).

West Liberty had eight hits. Leadoff batter Pearson Hall went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Pearson Hall and Collins each chipped in a stolen base.

Beavers fall in eight: The Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton Beavers tied the Anamosa Blue Raiders at one in the sixth inning, but it was the Blue Raiders who had the last laugh in the River Valley Conference crossover match-up, as Anamosa's two-run eighth scored the team a 3-1 road win.

Wilton (15-5, 6-4 RVC) was held to three hits as Emily Watters got the win for Anamosa (7-12, 6-6 RVC). The Blue Raiders have won three of the last four meetings between the sides.

Catie Hook had the lone RBI for the Beavers.

Columbus scores five-inning victory: The Columbus Wildcats put away the Mediapolis Bullettes in five innings to score an 11-0 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road win.

Libby White was 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs while also going for the win in the circle, where she only allowed three hits and one walk for the Wildcats (8-9, 6-6 SEISC). Hallie Mohr took the loss for Mediapolis (4-11, 3-9 SEISC).

Columbus clung to a 1-0 lead through three innings before exploding for 10 in the fourth.

Baseball

Wildcats rebound after slow start: The Durant Wildcats fell behind at home, 3-0, to the Class 2A third-ranked Cascade Cougars, but the Wildcats' five-run seventh inning earned the Wildcats a 5-4 walk-off win in the River Valley Conference crossover game.

Durant (10-5, 8-4 RVC) had only one player end the game with more than one hit. That was Garrett Hollenback, who had three. Of Hollenback's hits, two went for doubles as he finished with a pair of RBIs. Kyle DeWulf drove in a run as well.

Cascade (12-3, 9-2 RVC) was limited to four hits and drew four walks. Durant's Ben Orr received the win in going 1 ⅔ innings.

Indians score first, Warriors finish on top: The Wapello Indians put two runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning as the road team against the Van Buren County Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover contest, but the Warriors would wind up winning, 9-3.

Wapello (2-10, 2-7 SEISC) had 10 hits but didn't draw any walks and the Indians were only able to push one more fifth-inning run across the plate besides the early pair. Carson Belzer, Tate Kronfeldt and Kaleb Huxley had Wapello RBIs.

Van Buren County (7-9, 4-4 SEISC) had 16 hits. Pitcher Lucan Fett got the win.

West Liberty keeps Bellevue winless: The West Liberty Comets scored a 14-2 River Valley Conference crossover win over the Bellevue Comets at home, scoring nine runs in the first two innings.

West Liberty (7-9, 4-5 RVC) would tack on five more over the course of the third and fourth frames to cruise to the victory over Bellevue (0-11, 0-8 RVC).

Colin Cassady pitched five innings and allowed five hits and struck out three against no walks and one earned run. Ty Jones had three RBIs for the winning side while Cassady, Tytan Griffith and Shane Elder had two apiece.

Highland pulls away from L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons had an answer for the first run scored by the Highland Huskies, but none after that, as the Huskies took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at L-M High School, 5-1.

Each team scored a run in the first, but L-M (3-11, 3-7 SEISC) gave up three in the second and one in the third to fall behind Highland (14-1, 9-1 SEISC) for good.

Logan Bonebrake pitched four innings for Highland to earn the win. Ty Northrup had an RBI for the Falcons. Chris Day scored the L-M run.

Panthers control Wolves: After the Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves and Pekin Panthers posted a scoreless first inning, the two Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division teams put up eight runs in the second.

Unfortunately for the Wolves (2-11, 2-10 SEISC), seven of those runs went to the Panthers (6-9, 5-4 SEISC). Pekin ended up a 13-1 winner at home in five innings.

Levi Coleman got the win on the mound for Pekin. He threw all five frames and gave up three hits, walked one and gave up one earned run.

