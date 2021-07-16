PREP REPORT: L-M's Sanders named SEISC North player of the year

For the second time in three years, Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders has been named Southeast Iowa Super Conference player of the year for softball.

Sanders previously won the award 2019. In 2020, her sister Hailey won the honor.

The senior put up hitting stats that were among the best in the state, with a batting average of .630 to go with a .696 on-base percentage and .935 slugging percentage.

Sanders was also a prolific pitcher, going 8-5 with a 0.94 earned run average, allowing only 10 earned runs in almost 75 innings pitched.

In 2021, Sanders scored 48 runs and drove in 27 for the Falcons, who were conference champions for the fifth consecutive season, ending with an overall record of 19-9.

Louisa-Muscatine also had junior McKenna Hohenadel and sophomores McKenzie Kissel and Jersey Lessenger named first-team all-conference.

Hohenadel, an all-state outfield in previous seasons, was moved to the infield this season and hit .465 in the Falcons' lineup. Kissel and Lessenger were key run producers for L-M, going for a combined 36 RBIs.

Senior Toni Bohlen and junior Serah Shafer represented Wapello on the first team, with eighth-grader Lily Coil joining the first team as a utility player.