PREP REPORT: L-M's Sanders named SEISC North player of the year

For the second time in three years, Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders has been named Southeast Iowa Super Conference player of the year for softball.
Sanders previously won the award 2019. In 2020, her sister Hailey won the honor.
The senior put up hitting stats that were among the best in the state, with a batting average of .630 to go with a .696 on-base percentage and .935 slugging percentage.
Sanders was also a prolific pitcher, going 8-5 with a 0.94 earned run average, allowing only 10 earned runs in almost 75 innings pitched.
In 2021, Sanders scored 48 runs and drove in 27 for the Falcons, who were conference champions for the fifth consecutive season, ending with an overall record of 19-9.
Louisa-Muscatine also had junior McKenna Hohenadel and sophomores McKenzie Kissel and Jersey Lessenger named first-team all-conference.
Hohenadel, an all-state outfield in previous seasons, was moved to the infield this season and hit .465 in the Falcons' lineup. Kissel and Lessenger were key run producers for L-M, going for a combined 36 RBIs.
Senior Toni Bohlen and junior Serah Shafer represented Wapello on the first team, with eighth-grader Lily Coil joining the first team as a utility player.
Shafer hit .434 for the Arrows while Bohlen finished the season at .352.
Coil hit for an average of .462 while also performing well in the circle, going 5-7 with a 2.66 ERA.
Louisa-Muscatine also had a pair of seniors and a pair of juniors named to the second team in Piper Brant and Brynn Jeamby (juniors) along with Mallory Mashek and Mae Cox (seniors).
Seniors Aliyah Lolling and Sammy Ewart were second-teamers for Wapello. Columbus sophomore JoJo Fulton was also named to the second team.
The three area schools also produced a combined six sophomores on the honorable mentions list: Rylee Cole and Emily Salek from Louisa-Muscatine, Sara Vela and Victoria Howell from Columbus and Quinn Veach and Liv Fuller from Wapello.
All-SEISC North Division softball
First team
Pitchers -- Madie Anderson (Winfield-Mount Union, sr.); Grace Batcheller (Highland, jr.). Catchers -- Toni Bohlen (Wapello, sr.); Abi Stransky (Highland, so.). Infield -- Sarah Burton (Highland, fr.); McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine, jr.); Madeline Fox (Hillcrest Academy, Jobey Malone (Winfield-Mount Union, jr.); Serah Shafer (Wapello, jr.). Outfield -- McKenzie Kissel (Louisa-Muscatine, so.); Emma Milder (Columbus, sr.); Jersey Lessenger (Louisa-Muscatine, so.); Katelyn Waters (Highland, so.) Utility -- Jayde Eberhardt (Mediapolis, jr.); Lily Coil (Columbus Community, 8th); Jessica Kraus (Highland, so.).
Second Team
Pitchers -- Piper Brant (Louisa-Muscatine, jr.); Aliyah Lolling (Wapello, sr.); Catchers -- Anna Anderson (Winfield-Mount Union, so.); Mallory Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine, sr.). Infield -- Sammy Ewart (Wapello, sr.); Payton Brun (Highland, fr.); Ellen Carow (Lone Tree, jr.); Brynn Jeamby (Louisa-Muscatine, jr.); Kinze Hora (Highland, so.). Outfield -- Molly Miller (Winfield-Mount Union, sr.); Ester Hughes (Hillcrest Academy, jr.); JoJo Fulton (Columbus Community, so.); Mae Cox (Louisa-Muscatine, sr.). Utility -- Arlie Lorak (Lone Tree, fr.); Jenna Sands (Highland, sr.); Brooke Miller (Pekin, so.).
Honorable mentions
Columbus Community (Victoria Howell, so.; Sara Vela, so.); Highland (Kayla Cerny, so., Mylei Smith, so.); Hillcrest Academy (Malie Yoder, 8th, Evelyn Gerber, jr.); Lone Tree (Kayleigh Rundlett, 8th, Alex Dautremont, 8th); Louisa-Muscatine (Rylee Cole, so.; Emily Salek, so.); Mediapolis (Hallie Mohr, jr., Payton Anderson, so.); Pekin (Emi Zook, sr., Taylor Parmenter, sr.); Wapello (Liv Fuller, so., Quinn Veach, so.); Winfield-Mount Union (Carlee Sloan, jr., Kayreanna Sharar, so.)
Coach of the year -- Bryan Butler, Lousa-Muscatine
Player of the year -- Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine