Prep report: Lear adds automatic state bid in 100 free

Muscatine girls swimmer Abby Lear followed up an effort last Saturday at Carver Pool inside MHS that automatically qualified her in the 50-yard freestyle by delivering a state-qualifying time in the 100 freestyle during Tuesday's home dual against Bettendorf.

Lear, however, did now swim the 50 free on Tuesday, as head coach Judd Anderson gave his team some new assignments in the 121-64 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Muskie senior posted a 50 free time of 24.64 for the automatic bid to state while Tuesday's 100 time of 54.04 met the state's standard of 54.41 for entry to the state meet. Lear's time also won the meet.

Muscatine, however, managed only one other win, that coming in the 200 freestyle relay, in which Lear, younger sister Cate, and Madeline Fisher along with Elysse Shippee finished with a time of 1:43.12.

Muscatine is in Clinton on Saturday for the River Queen Invitational.

Volleyball

Muskies fall in three sets to Pleasant Valley: The Muskies managed only 10 kills as a team in defeat to the Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6.