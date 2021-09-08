Prep report: Lear adds automatic state bid in 100 free

Muscatine girls swimmer Abby Lear followed up an effort last Saturday at Carver Pool inside MHS that automatically qualified her in the 50-yard freestyle by delivering a state-qualifying time in the 100 freestyle during Tuesday's home dual against Bettendorf.
Lear, however, did now swim the 50 free on Tuesday, as head coach Judd Anderson gave his team some new assignments in the 121-64 loss to the Bulldogs.
The Muskie senior posted a 50 free time of 24.64 for the automatic bid to state while Tuesday's 100 time of 54.04 met the state's standard of 54.41 for entry to the state meet. Lear's time also won the meet.
Muscatine, however, managed only one other win, that coming in the 200 freestyle relay, in which Lear, younger sister Cate, and Madeline Fisher along with Elysse Shippee finished with a time of 1:43.12.
Muscatine is in Clinton on Saturday for the River Queen Invitational.
Volleyball
Muskies fall in three sets to Pleasant Valley: The Muskies managed only 10 kills as a team in defeat to the Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6.
Sophomores Hannah Jansen and Annie Zillig accumulated half of those while seniors Meadow Freers and Bree Seman had two apiece. Senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis assisted on nine of those and recorded the other herself.
Chloe Cline led PV with 10 kills as senior Kora Ruff recorded 29 assists.
Muscatine goes up against 3A third-ranked Assumption at home on Tuesday.
Columbus goes the distance, wins against Pekin: The Columbus Wildcats moved to 2-10 on the season with a five-set thrilling win at home over Pekin, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12.
Junior Victoria Howell led Columbus with 15 kills as freshman Lily Coil added 13. Junior setter Sera Vela recorded 22 assists for the Wildcats.
Columbus had a whopping 17 aces, which was led by six from junior Miriam Ruvacalba. Freshman Aracely Garza added four and Coil three more.
Next up for the Wildcats is a road SEISC game in Wapello.
Wapello gets the win over Winfield-Mount Union: The Arrows stayed undeterred in victory, even as Winfield-Mount Union saw Keely Malone go for 26 assists and Bradie Buffington convert nine kills as Wapello pulled of the win.
Wapello was able to recover from a first set loss, snatching a four-set victory, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13.
The win brings the Arrows' season record to 11-7.
Wapello's next game is home Thursday against SEISC foe Columbus.
Hillcrest Academy outlasts Louisa-Muscatine: It took four sets, but the Hillcrest Academy Ravens moved to 3-2 on the season with a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win over L-M, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19.
The Falcons were able to stave off a sweep by edging the Ravens 25-23 in the third set, but Hillcrest Academy sealed the win with a fourth set victory.
Nora Yoder had 26 assists and Ester Hughes 11 kills for Hillcrest Academy high marks for the contest.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-5) next sees the court next Thursday when it travels to Mediapolis.
Cross country
Tipton invite features area athletes: While the Louisa-Muscatine boys and Wilton boys and girls were the only teams to field enough runners for a team score, a host of area runners competed at the Tipton Invitational at Tipton City Park on Tuesday.
L-M took 11th out of 12 teams, with the top Falcon finisher Kellan Walsh's time of 21:07, good for 40th.
The Solon boys had the top team score (34) and top individual runner in Brick Kabela, who ran a 17:41. Teammate Gabe Hinman (17:51) was second.
While Solon also boasted the top girls team with a score of 15, Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines was the top individual with a time of 20:11.
Wilton's Charlotte Brown scored the best finish of area runners, taking 13th with a time of 23:14. Beaver teammates SeAnne Houghton and Hanna Rogers weren't too far behind, taking 21st (25:43) and 29th (26:17).
Carlie Jo Fusco turned in a 34th-place effort for the Durant girls, finishing in 25:58.
Race Starr was 74th (24:55) and William Richardson (32:17) for the Durant boys team.
Columbus girls take first, boys second at Sigouney Invitational: The Columbus Wildcat girls cross country team took first place at the Sigourney Invitational on Tuesday night at the Sigourney Golf Course. It was the Wildcat girls’ first team victory in a decade, the last win coming at the Mediapolis Invitational in 2011, according to head coach Steve Riley.
Freshman Ariana Vergara led the Wildcats with third place. Averi Sipes finished 11th, Kimmy Gonzalez 13th, Frannie Sosa 14th, and Alexa Alcala 16th.
The Class 1A 19th-ranked Wildcat boys finished second to North Mahaska, just two points behind at 47-45.
Senior Freddy Vergara was the top Wildcat with second place in a time of 18:59 on the very hilly course. He was just 3 seconds behind English Valleys senior Bryson Grove.
Other Columbus runners who earned medals for top-10 races were senior Mason Hills-Carrier (seventh place) and sophomore Tim Hills-Carrier (ninth).