Prep report: Lear leads Muskies named to all-MAC team

Muscatine High School's Abby Lear was selected to the first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference girls swimming and diving team in a pair of events, as well as shared the conference's swimmer of the year award with Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr.

Lear, a senior, was first team in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle. She earned top six finishes at the state meet in both events, taking fifth in the 50 free with a time of 24.01 seconds and sixth place in the 100 free, finishing in 52.23 seconds.

Lear, along with younger sister Cate, a freshman, was part of a 400 freestyle relay team that was named second team all-MAC, along with senior Eve Millage and sophomore Madeline Fisher.

That group took 15th at state in the 400 free relay (3:40.75).

Fisher headlined a group of Muskies that were named honorable mention. Fisher made it state in the 200 freestyle, taking 22nd (1:59.32). Millage, too, was named honorable mention in the 200 free.

Cate Lear was honorable mention in both the 50 free and 100 free, as well as part of a 200 freestyle relay named as well. The freshman qualified for state in the 50 free, taking 21st place with a time of 24.86. Both Lears, Fisher and senior Elysse Shippee made up that relay team which took eighth at state (1:39.41).

Davenport Central's Brian Heller was named the MAC's coach of the year.

