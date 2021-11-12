PREP REPORT: Lear moves into state finals in 50, 100

Muscatine High School's Abby Lear will be in the finals at the state swimming and diving meet when it continues Saturday from the Marshalltown Community YMCA.

Lear clinched spots in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free by finishing third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Both were more than enough to get into the finals, which start at noon. The top 16 times in each event moved on.

The senior beat her seed time in both, finishing the 50 free in 23.57 seconds and the 100 free in 52.10. She'll be in the 'A' group for both in the finals.

Freshman Cate Lear also raced in the 50 free. She received the last qualifying spot at state, and although she failed to qualify, she moved up significantly. She placed 21st out of the 32 with a time of 25.38.

Abby and Cate will both swim on relay teams as well, as the Muskies qualified for the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

In the individual 200 freestyle, Muskie Madeline Fisher finished with the 22nd-best time at 1:59.32. That wasn't good enough to put Fisher in the finals, but she'll be swimming on both relay teams.

The trio will have Elysse Shippee along with them in the 200 freestyle relay and Eve Millage aboard for the 400 free relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0