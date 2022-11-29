PREP REPORT: Madlock's double-double leads Wilton over Wapello

Girls basketball

Wapello blitzed by Wilton: After a slow first quarter that saw only 13 points scored combined between Wilton and Wapello, the home Beavers out-scored the visiting Arrows 20-4 in the second and cruised the rest of the way to a 53-26 victory.

Off the bench, Hayley Madlock had a double-double for Wilton (1-1) with a team-high 12 points on 6 of 12 shooting and 10 rebounds. She also chipped in two assists, a block and a steal.

Charlotte Brown matched Madlock's rebound total, but finished a point shy of double digits in the scoring column. Catie Hook (11) and Jozalynn Zaiser (10) each scored in double figures for the Beavers, however.

Wapello (1-1) was led by Tatum Wolford's 11 points.

Columbus off to 2-0 start: After not fielding a team two winters ago and returning to the court to go 3-19 in 2021-22, Columbus sits just one win shy of of matching that win total through two games this season.

The Wildcats stayed unbeaten by dropping New London, 43-28, at Columbus High School.

Columbus dominated the second quarter, winning the frame 20-5. Sara Vela scored 18 points for the Wildcats and Ariana Vergara added 14.

Natalie Burden scored 15 for the New London (0-4) team high.

Boys basketball

Comets roll, blank Columbus in fourth: West Liberty held Columbus scoreless in the final quarter to score a 60-23 nonconference win at Columbus High School.

The Comets (1-0) out-scored the Wildcats 18-0 over the final period.

Columbus (0-1) trailed by just three at the end of the first (10-7), but West Liberty went on to win the second quarter by a 20-4 margin. Both teams scored a dozen in the third, but the second and fourth quarters were all Comets.

Timothy Hills led the Wildcats with 12 points.

L-M falls to Keota: Louisa-Muscatine held a slim 27-25 lead late in the second quarter only to see Keota score the final five points of the quarter to surge into the lead and go on to win, 68-58, at home.

Ty Northrup led the Falcons (0-1) with a game-high 23 points and Xander Bieri went for 16.

Scoring was even in the second and fourth quarters, but the home Eagles won the decisive third period 19-12 after getting out to a three-point lead after one.

Cole Kindred had the Keota (1-0) high with 21 points.

Girls wrestling

Lewis wins for Muskies: Muscatine's Elsie Lewis won the 170-pound weight class for Muscatine by winning both of her tournament bouts at the Fort Madison Girls Invitational.

Lewis beat Muskie teammate Gabriele Lingle by pin fall in 1 minute, 31 seconds in her first match and then pinned Fort Madison's Sadie Brandon in 3:41 in her finale to improve to 4-1 for the season.

Lingle took third behind Lewis and Brandon.

Ella Schroeder took third at 130.

Schroeder went 2-2 for the tournament with a bye during one of the five rounds at 130. On the season, she's 5-3.