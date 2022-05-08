PREP REPORT: Mateo goes for hat trick in Comet win over Clinton

Boys soccer

Mateo's hat trick powers Comets past River Kings: West Liberty's Juan Mateo socred three goals in the Comets' 7-3 home win over the Clinton River Kings.

Mateo also went for an assist. Jahsiah Galvan scored two goals for the Class 1A No. 14 Comets (8-2) against Clinton (5-9).

Pascual Pedro and Diego Hernadez each scored goals for West Liberty. Diego Sanchez and Felipe Molina chipped in an assists while Pedro recorded a pair of helpers.

Next up, the Comets have 1A No. 1 Davenport Assumption in Davenport on Tuesday.

West Branch mounts 10 goals against Wapello: The West Branch Bears piled nine first-half goals on the Wapello Indians to sail to a 10-0 victory in Wapello.

Peyton Miller scored four West Branch (7-2) goals and made two assists. Wapello (2-11) goaltender Kainoa Seumanutafa made 13 saves.

Wapello wraps up its regular season at Hillcrest Academy on Monday.

Girls soccer

Mid-Prairie gets lopsided win over Wapello: The Wapello Arrows fell to Mid-Prairie, 8-1 in Wapello in the penultimate game of the Arrows' regular season.

Ester Hughes scored four goals while Kaitlin Martin dished out three assists for Mid-Prairie (7-4) in the win. Wapello (1-7) manged a first-half goal, but that was all Hawks goalie Ainsley Leuck allowed. Lueck made five saves.

Wapello's regular season finale is Monday at Central Lee. After that, the Arrows will head to West Liberty to open the Class 1A postseason play on May 16.

Boys golf

Wapello wins SEISC North title: Although the Wapello Indians finished fifth overall at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Championships at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Park in Fort Madison, Wapello finished the meet as the top team in SEISC North.

New London's score of 349 was the best of the day. Burlington Notre Dame (349) was runner-up and Van Buren County (361) third, all out of the SEISC South.

After fourth-place Mediapolis (362) came Wapello at 368. Columbus was ninth at 437 while Louisa-Muscatine sent individuals to compete, but did not get a team score.

Notre Dame's Kaleb Allen carded the low 18-hole score with 69. Mediapolis' Ben Wolter (82) was second and New London's Mason Shellady (83) third.

Wapello was led by Zach Harbison's 89 with Casey Short right there as well at 90.

Girls golf

Durant takes fourth at Tigerette Invite: The Durant Wildcats and Wilton Beavers went for top-five team finishes at the Tipton Golf and Country Club.

Durant took fourth with a score of 429 and Wilton shot a 445 for fifth. West Liberty was 10th among 10 teams at 768 over 18 holes.

Williamsburg turned in the best team performance with a 401. Solon was second at 408. West Branch (420) rounded out the top three.

Solon's Lilly Houtakker shot a 95 as medalist. Taylor Dee shot a 96 for second place individually.

Durant was led by Karissa Hoon (101) and Recca Paustian (16) fifth. West Liberty's Aly Harned shot a 111.

