PREP REPORT: MHS baseball, softball each win pair

Assumption was forced to be efficient with its base runners, as Durant allowed the Knights seven hits, but allowed three more to reach via walk or by being hit by a pitch.

IC West found more success, going for 16 hits against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats lost 11-0 to Pleasant Valley and to North Scott 16-1 on Day 1 of the tournament on Friday.

Baseball

Muscatine dominates doubleheader against Mount Pleasant: The Muskies scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings in the opening game while holding the Panthers scoreless, leading to a 15-0 Muscatine win in Game 1. The Muskies followed that up by again scoring the first four innings and getting a second win, to the tune of a 12-4 final at Tom Bruner Field on Saturday.

Johnathon Hughes and Dalton Logel were the winning pitchers for Muscatine.

The Muskies had eight hits in each game.

Doug Custis recorded multiple hits in each game, going 2-for-3 while also being hit by a pitch in Game 1 before going 3-for-4 at the plate in Game 2. He had three runs batted in across both games.

Noah Yahn drove in two in each contest.