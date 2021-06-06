PREP REPORT: MHS baseball, softball each win pair

Softball
Muscatine wins two on Saturday, three overall at IC West tournament: The top-ranked (Class 5A) Muskie softball squad made away with two wins on Saturday in Iowa City as participants in the Iowa City West Invitational.
Muscatine was victorious over Center Point-Urbana 10-0, getting a five-inning no-hitter from starting pitcher Bree Seaman and Prairie, 5-1.
Seaman struck out 11 in the effort while walking one.
In that same contest, Rylie Moss went 4-for-4 with a home run while driving in two to lead a Muskie offense that went for 16 hits total.
Olivia Harmon and Avarie Eagle had three hits each as well in the double-digit win.
Muscatine had less success putting balls in play against Prairie, as the Muskies had only five hits. But pitcher Maura Chalupa held Prairie to three and Muscatine rode a four-RBI effort from Eagle claim victory.
The Muskies beat 4A No. 3 Fairfield 14-0 on Friday in the first day of the tournament.
Muscatine is now 8-1 overall with a doubleheader in Clinton on tap today in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Durant suffers pair of losses in Iowa City on Saturday: The Class 2A No. 15 Wildcats held a 3-1 lead over top-ranked (3A) Davenport Assumption on Saturday. However, the Knight would come back to defeat Durant, 6-3. The Wildcats also came up on the short end of a 14-10 game against host Iowa City West.
Assumption was forced to be efficient with its base runners, as Durant allowed the Knights seven hits, but allowed three more to reach via walk or by being hit by a pitch.
IC West found more success, going for 16 hits against the Wildcats.
The Wildcats lost 11-0 to Pleasant Valley and to North Scott 16-1 on Day 1 of the tournament on Friday.
Baseball
Muscatine dominates doubleheader against Mount Pleasant: The Muskies scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings in the opening game while holding the Panthers scoreless, leading to a 15-0 Muscatine win in Game 1. The Muskies followed that up by again scoring the first four innings and getting a second win, to the tune of a 12-4 final at Tom Bruner Field on Saturday.
Johnathon Hughes and Dalton Logel were the winning pitchers for Muscatine.
The Muskies had eight hits in each game.
Doug Custis recorded multiple hits in each game, going 2-for-3 while also being hit by a pitch in Game 1 before going 3-for-4 at the plate in Game 2. He had three runs batted in across both games.
Noah Yahn drove in two in each contest.
The victories got the Muskies back on the plus side of .500, as the club now sits at 4-3 with a home conference doubleheader against Clinton coming at 5 p.m. today.
Comets drop two against Marion: West Liberty was able to grab leads in both games against Marion in Saturday's doubleheader at Marion High School. However, neither lead was able to hold as Marion won by scores of 13-4 and 19-9.
In the first game, the Comets scored a run in the top of the first, but Marion snatched the lead right back by putting up two runs in the bottom of the first and proceed to go on to win by nine. The Comets were able to close the margin to 7-4 after five innings of play, but a six-run sixth would again provide some separation for the Indians.
Game 2 started with the Comets scoring three times in each of the first three innings while Marion scored one, two and three over the opening three frames as West Liberty led 9-6 after three.
Things would change for the Comets in the fourth, though, as 13 Marion runners crossed the plate.
West Liberty is now 3-5 on the season and host a doubleheader against Tipton today, starting at 5 p.m.