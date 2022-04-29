PREP REPORT: MHS boys soccer pulls off OT win

Owen Christy scored a 90th-minute goal to give the Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team a 1-0 win over the Davenport Central Blue Devils in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

With under 30 seconds left on the clock in the first overtime after the sides went 80 scoreless minutes, Muscatine's Parker Green put a shot toward the Central goal that was deflected and won by Christy, who had a wide open net in front of him for the golden goal.

The Muskies (7-3, 6-0 MAC) held a distinct possession advantage early, but Central (5-4, 2-4 MAC) bounced back to even that out by halftime. The second half played out much that same, with each side controlling action for a few minutes at a time. Central's best chances resulted in a pair of shots hitting the post, one after being deflected by Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf.

Up until the Christy goal, Central looked as strong as it had all game.

The Blue Devils out-shot Muscatine 5-0 in the extra session until was able to get the look that set up the winner. Wolf made 10 saves while his Central counterpart Jackson Jeys made nine.

West Liberty upended by Regina: The Class 1A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 outcome in West Liberty to Iowa City Regina.

Joshua Zeman had the Comets' score on a Jahsiah Galvan assist.

West Liberty (6-1) went into halftime tied at one, but Regina (5-4) got the decisive goal in the 49th minute.

The Comets play Cedar Valley Christian Friday night before hosting Monticello on Saturday and No. 14 (3A) Muscatine on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Akers scores on PK in OT for Comet win: McKinzie Akers scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of extra time at the Alburnett Martin Athletic Complex to give the West Liberty Comets a 3-2 win over Cedar Valley Christian.

Maggie Mahoney got the Comets' scoring started in the 31st minute. Sailor Hall added to that in the 72nd minute on a free kick to give West Liberty (2-6) a 2-1 advantage. But CVC (3-6) found an answer, at least temporarily, until Akers' game-winner.

West Liberty's next contest comes at home on Monday against Clinton.

Mediapolis trounces Wapello: The Mediapolis Bullettes scored nine goals to oust the Wapello Arrows, 9-3, at Mediapolis High School.

Tatum Wolford scored all three goals for the Arrows (1-4), but Mediapolis (5-6) had plenty of firepower to get the win.

Wapello plays at home on Monday against Columbus.

Girls track and field

Wilton wins Arrows Relays: The Wilton Beavers scored 125 team points to take the Arrows Relays in Wapello.

Host Wapello was runner-up with 103 points and Anamosa (89) third. Louisa-Muscatine was sixth (42) out of seven teams in attendance.

Wapello's Lindsy Massner and Serah Shafer went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash. Massner won with a time of 13.04 seconds and Shafer a 13.41.

Montana Boline gave the Arrows a win in the shot put (34-01) and runner-up effort in the discus (79-10).

Massner also took the 200 (27.26) while Shafer added a second win in the 400 hurdles (1:10.19). Kiley Langley's time of 1:18.16 was beat by Shafer in the 400, but Langley won the 100 high hurdles (18.14).

Wilton's Catie Hook and Kelsey Drake each long jumped over 15 feet to go first (Hook) and second (Drake) while Kinsey Drake cleared 4-10 in the high jump for a Beavers win.

The Beavers' Charlotte Brown turned in a winning time of 5:30.31 in the 1500 and also won the 300 (11:56.50).

Wilton's 4x100 relay team ran a 52.60, beating Wapello by 0.08 seconds. Both relays qualified for the Drake Relays and will run on the blue oval before the weekend concludes.

The Beavers' 4x200 also won, finishing with a time of 1:55.99 and the 1600 distance medley (4:46.03) with Wapello second (4:55.26).

The Arrows took the 800 sprint medley, finishing with a time of 1:57.68.

