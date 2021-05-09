PREP REPORT: MHS soccer finishes weekend 4-0; girls tennis picks up win

The Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team scored two victories on Saturday at Muscatine Soccer Complex during a home tournament.

In the first match, the Muskies defeated the 3A No. 9 Bettendorf Bulldogs 3-1.

Muscatine dominated the finale against Burlington, defeating the Grayhounds 10-0, scoring nine goals in the first half.

Mya Jansen, Lanie Weikert and Meredith Connor all scored goals for the Muskies against the Bulldogs.

All three also had goals against Burlington as well.

Connor and Jansen chipped in assists against Bett and goalkeeper Abigail Rhoades stopped seven of eight Bulldog shots on goal.

Muscatine registered one fewer shot on goal in the contest, but was able to amass the early lead that the Muskies' rival wasn't able to come back from. Saturday was a non-conference match, however.

Bettendorf comes to Muscatine again on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest. The Bulldogs are in first place with a 6-0 record in conference play (8-3 overall).

The Muskies are now 10-2 overall but share the same 5-1 MAC record as Assumption, who beat the Muskies 2-0 earlier this season, and Pleasant Valley.