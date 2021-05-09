PREP REPORT: MHS soccer finishes weekend 4-0; girls tennis picks up win

The Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine Muskie girls soccer team scored two victories on Saturday at Muscatine Soccer Complex during a home tournament.
In the first match, the Muskies defeated the 3A No. 9 Bettendorf Bulldogs 3-1.
Muscatine dominated the finale against Burlington, defeating the Grayhounds 10-0, scoring nine goals in the first half.
Mya Jansen, Lanie Weikert and Meredith Connor all scored goals for the Muskies against the Bulldogs.
All three also had goals against Burlington as well.
Connor and Jansen chipped in assists against Bett and goalkeeper Abigail Rhoades stopped seven of eight Bulldog shots on goal.
Muscatine registered one fewer shot on goal in the contest, but was able to amass the early lead that the Muskies' rival wasn't able to come back from. Saturday was a non-conference match, however.
Bettendorf comes to Muscatine again on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest. The Bulldogs are in first place with a 6-0 record in conference play (8-3 overall).
The Muskies are now 10-2 overall but share the same 5-1 MAC record as Assumption, who beat the Muskies 2-0 earlier this season, and Pleasant Valley.
In the lopsided defeat of the Grayhounds, Kaitlyn Holmes delivered a pair of goals for Muscatine. Sophia Thomas, Gabby Lingle, Hannah Jansen, Emma Zillig and Grace Bode scored goals.
Boys soccer
Muskies sweep two-game tournament: Muscatine picked up a pair of wins on Saturday at Muscatine Soccer Complex by beating the Burlington Grayhounds and the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs.
The victories move Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine to 10-3 overall on the season.
Against Burlington, junior Grant Bode scored all four Muskie goals — three in the first half — for a 4-0 win.
Versus Hempstead, Jackson Othmer and Scout Schmelzer scored first-half goals en route to a 2-0 Muscatine win.
Reece Eberhard picked up an assist in the Hempstead game while Schmelzer, Othmer and Miles Melendez assisted on Bode's goals against Burlington.
Over the two matches, goalkeeper Logan Wolf made six saves in the Muskies' effort to keep their opponents scoreless for the day. Mentor Cooper also saw time in goal but didn't face a shot on goal.
Both tournament games were non-conference games. Muscatine has another non-conference affair at Iowa City Liberty today at 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
MHS nets win over Fort Madison: Muscatine won five of six individual matches and two of three doubles contests in a 7-2 win over the Bloodhounds.
Muskie Maria Engler scored an 8-2 victory over Molly Knipe while Elise Finn beat Rachel Hellman 8-1 before Enlger and Finn picked up a doubles match defeat of Knipe and Hellman. The doubles contest ended with an 8-4 final.
Likewise, Alexa Sroda won 9-7 over Laren Otte and Shelby Grady also picked up an individual victory for MHS, winning 8-5 against Elizabeth Stuekerguergen.
Stoda and Grady proceeded to beat Kayla Kruse and Stuekerguergen in doubles play 8-5.
Azelyn Perkins came away an 8-5 winner against Kruse for Muscatine as well.
The Muskies play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships today at Bettendorf, play starts at 9 a.m.