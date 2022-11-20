PREP REPORT: Morrison and Garcia-Vasquez star on mat for Comets

Girls wrestling

Comets off to a busy start: Just days into the first sanctioned girls wrestling season, West Liberty is already two tournaments deep and will host a 13-team field on Monday.

West Liberty and Wapello took part in the Independence Girls Invitational on Saturday.

Ava Morrison gave West Liberty a win at 123-132. Alissa Sanchez won the 118-126 pound scramble and Dionni Garcia-Vasquez took the top prize at 143-153.

For Morrison and Garcia-Vasquez, it was the second tournament win after they were two of five Comets that pinned their way to championships during the team's opening meet of the season last Thursday, when Kiley Collins, Charli Gingerich and Amerie Alvarado joined Morrison and Garcia-Vasquez as winners.

Collins took second at Independence, as was Jacky Molina.

Wapello's Madi Lundvall took first at Independence in the 'G' Division of the 105 weight class.

Rogers, Shelangoski lead teams at Bellevue: Hannah Rogers, a Wilton High School junior, scored her second tournament win of the season by taking first at the Bellevue Girls Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Rogers secured first at 125-A by pinning her first two opponents before getting a win by default as her Round 3 opponent suffered an injury. Kaydence Boorn also gave the Beavers an 'A' Division win by taking down the competition at 145-A with two pinfalls.

Lainey Shelangoski first at 110-A. Shelangoski's longest match of the tournament lasted just 53 seconds as she pinned her way to the title.

Wilton's Kiley Langley took first at 135-E.

Audrey Cummings was second in the 100-pound class for Wilton, as was Kaelyn Holladay at 125-B. Durant's Mia Berry, wrestling at 130-C, was also a runner-up.