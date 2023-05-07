The Muscatine High School boys soccer team scored four goals twice in a pair of victories over Burlington and Benton Community on Saturday afternoon at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

A 4-0 triumph over the Grayhounds and a 4-1 decision against the Bobcats moves the Muskies to 9-4 on the season. Two goals per half allowed Muscatine to prevail over former conference foe Burlington.

Then a few hours later versus Benton, the Muskies scored all four of their goals in the final 40 minutes after a scoreless opening half. No stats for Muscatine were reported online.

Boys soccer

West Liberty picks up two blowout wins: The Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets coasted on Friday 11-0 over Maquoketa and continued the torrid pace on Saturday, beating Davenport West 10-0.

Senior forward Juan Mateo found the back of the net four times in each victory while freshman Will Seele scored two goals apiece for West Liberty (11-2). Bruce Songa and Josh Zeman tallied two goals versus the Cardinals and were two of four players to score one goal against the Falcons.

Two of the 11 goals on Friday were by penalty kick. The Comets registered 12 total corner kicks in the two matches.

Highland 4, Wapello 2: The Indians waltzed into the locker room with the lead, but walked off the pitch at Highland High School with a setback on Friday night.

In a battle of two teams searching for their first win, Highland came out aggressive in the final 40 minutes with four goals to take the lead and never looked back. Wapello (0-11) scored a goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Adin Muff and Jack Boysen each scored for the Indians while senior goalkeeper Kainoa Seumanutafa recorded 22 saves.

Girls tennis

Muskies place tied for seventh at MAC tourney: Muscatine scored two points during the two-day Mississippi Athletic Conference meet held at North Scott High School and Brady Street Stadium.

Most of the Muskies action came during Day 1 on Thursday, where Zara Stoltzfus won her opening round match against Davenport Central’s Kelly Lowe in a 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 1-0 (10-7) thriller at No. 1 singles.

Also in the first round, Chelsea Carlson recorded a 6-3, 6-0 sweep at No. 4 singles. Both Stoltzfus and Carlson lost in the quarterfinals by straight sets.

Fort Madison 8, Muscatine 1: Fresh off the conference tournament, the Muskies went to the Fort Madison Invite on Saturday and dropped a dual against the Bloodhounds.

The only Muscatine player to pick up a win was No. 5 singles player Maya Simpson, cruising to a 6-1 win. Its No. 6 singles player Rose Hartvigsen lost via a 7-5 heartbreaker.

Girls soccer

West Liberty 1, Maquoketa 0 (OT): Comets’ sophomore Sophie Buysse netted the match-winning goal in the opening overtime period to lift them past the Cardinals on Friday night.

Scoreless through two regulation halves, West Liberty’s (6-7) leading scorer on the season found the back of the net to clinch the sixth win in the last nine matches.

The Comets took 24 shots and 17 of them were on goal. Goalie Maelyn Wainwright registered six saves.