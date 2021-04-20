Prep report: Muscatine girls soccer falls from ranks of unbeaten

Muskies fifth at Gateway Invitational: Nolan Recker won the discus Tuesday by more than 20 feet to help the Muskies finish fifth at Clinton's Gateway Invitational.

Recker's toss of 157 feet bettered North Scott's Zach McMillian's toss of 133 feet, 5 inches. Recker also took second in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 5 inches with teammate Togeh Deseh close behind in third with a 45-foot, 6-inch throw.

The Muskies totaled 84 team points in the seven-team meet. Pleasant Valley took first with 145 points.

Also winning titles for the Muskies were Aiden Armstrong, who claimed the 800 in a time of 2:05.34, and Sam Gordon in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 59.20.

The Muskies finished second in both the 4x400 (3:44.66) and 4x800 (8:37.42) relays. The 4x400 team consisted of Joel LaRue, Trevor Diederichs, Gordon and Armstrong. Aiden Daufeldt joined Armstrong, Gordon and Diederichs in the 4x800.

Girls track & field

L-M claims Wildcat Relay title: Paced by a pair of relay wins and several strong individual efforts, Louisa-Muscatine edged Davenport North for the title at the Wildcat Relays Tuesday.

L-M finished with 125 points to North's 116.