MUSCATINE — It has taken a road triumph the last two seasons for Muscatine High School's girls soccer team to be one of eight teams left in Class 3A by late May.

The 11th-ranked Muskies will have to do it all over again for a third straight state tournament bid.

They trounced Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-0 on Tuesday night in the regional semifinal to get a date with seventh-ranked West Des Moines Dowling at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Des Moines.

Since a 2-1 setback to Bettendorf on May 2, Muscatine (11-5) have not allowed a goal in four straight matches and posted at least six goals for the second straight match.

All of the damage versus the Cougars was done in the second half.

Up just 1-0 after the opening 40 minutes, the Muskies found the back of the net six times to coast their way to the victory. Lanie Weikert notched five goals in eight shots. Alex Bitterman scored the other two goals for Muscatine.

Freshman goalie Mallory Bruhn recorded five saves in net.

Softball

Wapello 3, Columbus 1: Ignited by 16 strikeouts from junior Ada Boysen, the Arrows claimed a victory over the Wildcats in SEISC North action on Tuesday night.

The junior allowed just two hits and one unearned run in a complete game performance in the circle. Tatum Wolford ripped two hits for Wapello while Quinn Veach and Livia Fuller drove in one run apiece.

Wapello scored the go-ahead run in the top of the third inning then tacked on another in the fourth. All Columbus could muster on two hits was a run in the first, driven in by Lily Coil.

Louisa-Muscatine 8, Highland 7: The Falcons picked up their first win of the season in an SEISC North triumph over the Huskies on Thursday night.

No stats or score by innings were reported online for L-M.

Baseball

Muscatine 3, Fairfield 2 (8 inn.): Two runs in the top of the eighth ignited the Muskies to a non-conference triumph over the Trojans on Tuesday night in Fairfield.

Muscatine broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, then Fairfield tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to send it into extras. The Muskies snapped a three-game skid with the win.

No stats were reported online for Muscatine.

Highland 10, Louisa-Muscatine 6: The Falcons tried to dig out of an early deficit, but a six-run opening frame from the Huskies was enough to win an SEISC North contest on Tuesday.

L-M rallied with three runs in the top of the third and two more in the fourth to cut the margin to 7-5. Highland plated three insurance runs in the sixth to secure the victory.

Chris Day and Bryar Runnells each registered two hits for the Falcons and Braedyn Van Auken drove in two runs.