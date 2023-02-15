MUSCATINE — A strong start in each half propelled the Davenport Central High School boys' basketball team to a lopsided victory Tuesday night.

Central scored the game's first 10 points and then opened the third quarter on a 15-0 surge to upend Muscatine 83-52 on the Muskies' Senior Night.

Jamarion Readus dropped in 21 points and Tsuirad Moore had 15 for the Blue Devils, who improved to 13-7 on the season.

Muscatine (5-15, 4-13) trimmed an early double-digit deficit to five points midway through the second quarter but wouldn't get any closer.

Sophomore Luke Wieskamp paced the Muskies with 13 points while Kayvion Hodges and Diamond Krayee each had 10.

Muscatine trailed 44-32 at intermission before Central's run to start the third quarter turned the game into a rout.

The teams will turn around and play at Central's George Marshall Gymnasium in a Class 4A substate opener Monday night. First, Muscatine closes the regular season at league-leading Pleasant Valley on Thursday night.

Boys bowling

Falcons back to state tournament: Louisa-Muscatine took the first step toward improving on last year's runner-up finish at the state tournament.

With a 3,358 score across 15 Baker games, the Falcons won a Class 1A state qualifier at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine by 216 pins over Central DeWitt to secure the lone team advancing spot Tuesday. Durant was third with a 2,891 team score.

On the individual side of the gathering, a pair of L-M standouts had it rolling to earn two of the four qualifying spots. Senior Dalton Cromer had the top individual series of 716 with games of 243-207-266. Classmate Allen Stauffer placed third with a 220-236-239—685 series.

L-M will compete in the team format of the state tournament next Monday in Waterloo. The individual portion of the competition is Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Wilton 62, Columbus 25: Senior Jozalynn Zaiser scored 18 points and junior Catie Hook added 15 to lead the Wilton Beavers to a home victory in Class 2A regional action Tuesday evening.

The Beavers (10-12) led just 13-10 after the first quarter, but opened up things by halftime when they led 31-17. Wilton then upped the ante with a solid third quarter and a 48-23 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Senior Charlotte Brown led the winners with 11 rebounds.

Iowa City Regina 77, Durant 51: State-ranked Iowa City Regina outscored Durant 22-9 in the opening stanza and 23-12 in the third quarter to create enough separation in Tuesday night's Class 2A regional quarterfinal.

Alli Clark had 30 points to lead Regina (19-4), which hosts Wilton on Friday in a regional semifinal. Isabelle DeLong paced Durant with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Durant closes the season 7-15.