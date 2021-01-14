Prep report: Muscatine sweeps quadrangular

Clinging to a one-point lead going into the final bout of the dual, Trevor Barkalow delivered a pin to help Muscatine's wrestling team secure a perfect evening.

The 182-pound Barkalow pinned Wapello's Macuen West in 2:28 to secure a 39-32 victory for the Muskies. Muscatine also recorded victories over Highland (60-15) and Mediapolis (64-15).

Garrett Head (126) had three pins for the Muskies, who improved to 4-4 in dual meets for the season.

Barkalow and Connor Beck (160) also had 3-0 records with a pair of contested wins. Gage Stevens (145), Kaden Fisher (195), Nathan Beatty (220) and Togeh Deseh (285) finished 3-0 as well.

Wapello won its other two duals, beating Mediapolis 49-20 and Riverside Highland 54-15. Caleb Ealey picked up a pin and a decision win along with a forfeit to go undefeated on the day for Wapello. Zach Harrbison added a pair of pins.

Wilton dominates quadrangular: On the strength of six wrestlers going unbeaten on the night, Wilton swept its quadrangular on Thursday, with no dual being closer than 30 points.

The Beavers beat Bellevue 72-6, Monticello 54-24 and Tipton 56-18.