Prep report: Muscatine sweeps quadrangular

Clinging to a one-point lead going into the final bout of the dual, Trevor Barkalow delivered a pin to help Muscatine's wrestling team secure a perfect evening.
The 182-pound Barkalow pinned Wapello's Macuen West in 2:28 to secure a 39-32 victory for the Muskies. Muscatine also recorded victories over Highland (60-15) and Mediapolis (64-15).
Garrett Head (126) had three pins for the Muskies, who improved to 4-4 in dual meets for the season.
Barkalow and Connor Beck (160) also had 3-0 records with a pair of contested wins. Gage Stevens (145), Kaden Fisher (195), Nathan Beatty (220) and Togeh Deseh (285) finished 3-0 as well.
Wapello won its other two duals, beating Mediapolis 49-20 and Riverside Highland 54-15. Caleb Ealey picked up a pin and a decision win along with a forfeit to go undefeated on the day for Wapello. Zach Harrbison added a pair of pins.
Wilton dominates quadrangular: On the strength of six wrestlers going unbeaten on the night, Wilton swept its quadrangular on Thursday, with no dual being closer than 30 points.
The Beavers beat Bellevue 72-6, Monticello 54-24 and Tipton 56-18.
Tyrrell Hughes led the way for Wilton at 220 pounds, picking up three pins. Colton Cruse (152) and Kael Brisker (138) each picked up a pair of bonus-point wins along with a forfeit and Lucas Dora (120) and Trae Hagen (126) each got a pin in their only contested match.
L-M swept at New London: With only six wrestlers competing, L-M dropped four duals at New London on Thursday.
The Falcons were bested by Cardinal Community 30-24, New London 48-21, Burlington Notre Dame 60-16 and Van Buren County 42-18.
Kendal Pugh made the most of the opportunity, though, picking up three contested wins including a pin and a major decision to go with a forfeit. Cael Phillips got a pin, an injury forfeit and two forfeits on the night and Spencer Kessel split his two contested matches, picking up a pin in the process.
Durant splits pair of duals: In two duals that each had at least eight forfeits, the hosting Wildcats emerged with a split Thursday.
Although the Wildcats only got one contested win against Northeast, Cameron Ruggiero's 5-2 win over Northeast's Zayd Evans at 170 pounds combined with seven forfeits to give Durant a 45-15 win.
The Wildcats dropped their matchup with Iowa City Regina 42-36. Durant won two of the dual's five contested matches, with Ruggiero pinning Regina's Theodore Kolie in 2:53 at 170 pounds and Ethan Gast needing only 50 seconds to pin Seth Lenz at 120 pounds.