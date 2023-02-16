IOWA CITY — The season came to an end for the Muscatine High School girls' basketball program Wednesday night.

Augie Palmer tallied a career-high 38 points and Tessa Driscoll added 19 as Iowa City High downed Muscatine 75-37 in a Class 5A regional opener at City High.

City High (6-15) advances to play fifth-ranked Davenport North (19-2) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday in Davenport.

Muscatine closes coach Addy Westercamp's first season at 4-18.

The Muskies led 13-12 after the opening quarter, but the Little Hawks outscored them 27-4 in the second quarter to take a 39-17 lead at halftime. Driscoll and Palmer combined for seven 3-pointers in the opening half.

Annie Zillig paced the Muskies with 15 points. Macy Reno chipped in six points and Jazzy Jones finished with five.

Muscatine is expected to return four of its top six scorers next season in Brylee Seaman, Avery Schroeder, Reno and Zillig.

West Liberty reaches regional final: Unranked West Liberty is a win from the girls' state basketball tournament.

Senior and Iowa State recruit Kelsey Joens scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked four shots and had four steals as West Liberty rallied in the second half to beat Center Point-Urbana 66-54 Wednesday night in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Joens had plenty of help. Finley Hall finished with 14 points and Monica Morales registered 13 points and a dozen rebounds as the Comets outscored CPU 41-25 in the second half.

Coach Courtney Joens' team had 11 steals and forced 20 turnovers. It also knocked down 15 of its 18 free throw tries.

West Liberty (17-6) plays Benton Community in a regional final Saturday night in Van Horne. The Comets beat the Bobcats in Van Horne earlier this month, 64-57.

Boys basketball

Games postponed: All three boys' basketball games in the area were postponed Thursday night because of inclement weather.

Wilton will host Mid-Prairie in a Class 2A district semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday; Louisa-Muscatine faces West Burlington on the road in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Muscatine will close its regular season at Pleasant Valley in a varsity only contest at 6 p.m.