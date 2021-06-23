PREP REPORT: Muskie baseball beats CCA

Baseball

Muscatine fends off Clear Creek Amana comeback bid: The Muskies allowed the Clippers a couple early runs but were able to grab a 5-2 lead after three innings of play. Muscatine ultimately rode that to 12-7 nonconference road victory.

Things tightened up considerably late, as the Muskies took a 12-4 lead into the seventh.

CCA got out to a 1-0 lead after one inning of play, but the Muskies answered with five in the third and the Muskies led the rest of the way. Muscatine added three in the fourth and two in the fifth to extend the lead while holding the Clippers to just two between the second and fifth innings.

The win improves Muscatine to 15-6 overall. The club has two games on tap for Friday, the next time the Muskies will take the field for game action. The first will be at 1 p.m. against Easton Valley while the opponent for the 7 p.m. game is yet to be determined. Both games will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.

Muscatine will return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Monday, June 28, when the team plays Davenport West on the Falcons' home field. The Muskies are currently in fourth place in the MAC, with a 7-3 mark.

