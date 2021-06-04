Prep report: Muskie baseball falls

Class 4A No. 3 Johnston got its offense going early against hosting Muscatine Friday.

By the time the Muskies plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, Johnston had already scored 13.

Johnston ended up ending the game after five innings, 16-5.

The loss, on the heels of a MAC-opening sweep by Assumption, leaves the Muskies at 2-3 on the season.

Softball

Muscatine 14, Fairfield 0: Bree Seaman threw four perfect innings and the Muskies made short work of Fairfield at the Iowa City West Open Tournament Friday.

Muscatine's other scheduled Friday match at the tournament, against Iowa City Regina, was canceled by Regina because of a regional soccer match.

While Seaman went the distance, shutting down Fairfield, the Muscatine bats were busy.

Avarie Eagle led the charge, going 3-4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs. Karly Ricketts went 3-3, scored twice and drove in a run and Becca Haag went 2-2 with a run scored and two RBIs for the top-ranked Muskies.

Muscatine (6-1) is scheduled to play Center Point-Urbana and Cedar Rapids Prairie at the tournament on Saturday.