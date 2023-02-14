CEDAR RAPIDS — The Muscatine High School boys bowling team is headed to the state tournament.

With five Baker games of 223 or better, the Muskies finished second in the Class 3A state qualifier Tuesday morning at Lancer Lanes.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson captured the championship with a 3,287 total for 15 games and Muscatine finished with a 3,163 total. Muscatine's best Baker games were 258, 255, 235, 226 and 223.

The Muskies also will have an individual qualifier in next week's tournament.

Derrick Lewandowski bowled games of 279, 215 and 237 for a 731 series, third best in the field (top eight individuals qualify). Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Lucas Dolphin, fueled by a 279 game, won the individual portion with a 769 series.

Owen Riley turned in a 613 series and Alec Recker concluded with a 602 for the Muskies.

The 3A individual state tournament will be held Monday in Waterloo and the team portion will take place next Wednesday.

Girls bowling

L-M captures state qualifier: The chase for a seventh consecutive state championship is alive and well for the Louisa-Muscatine High School girls bowling program.

The Falcons rolled a 2,996 total in 15 Baker games, the highest of any team in the state Monday, in their Class 1A qualifier at the Rose Bowl.

In its first five Baker games, L-M compiled an 1,110 total (222 avg.) It followed with 879 for the next five games and then 1,007 for the final five.

Louisa-Muscatine's Molly Bramble won the individual portion of the tournament with a 614 series. Bramble had games of 213, 180 and 221.

Durant's Brooklyn Schalpkohl was second with a 612, which began with a 215 game and ended with a 212.

L-M had the other two individual qualifiers from the site in Jersey Lessenger (580) and Kamryn Taylor (579). Lessenger closed with a 213 and Taylor opened with a 205.

The 1A team competition is next Monday and the individual tournament is Tuesday in Waterloo.

Boys basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 70, Central Lee 54: Louisa-Muscatine tallied 39 points in the opening half and avenged a loss from earlier this year in Monday night's Class 2A district contest in Letts.

The Falcons (12-10) built a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter and extended it to a 19-point margin at halftime. L-M hits the road to play top-seed West Burlington (20-1) on Thursday.

West Branch 76, Durant 36: Holden Arnaman poured in 41 points through 3 1/2 quarters and West Branch raced past Durant in a Class 2A district opener Monday night in West Branch.

The Bears (12-10) scored the final five points of the opening quarter and then opened up a 15-point lead at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 41-16 in the second half. West Branch faces state-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2) on Thursday in a district semifinal.

Nolan DeLong scored 16 of Durant's first 20 points and finished with 24 in his final high school game. DeLong closed his career with 1,194 points.

Durant finishes the year at 6-16.

Mid-Prairie 75, West Liberty 67: West Liberty had Mid-Prairie on the ropes through three quarters Monday night, but the home team outscored the Comets 24-13 in the closing eight minutes for the Class 2A district win.

Mid-Prairie (12-10) had four players in double figures, led by 16 points apiece from Camron Pickard and Brady Weber. The Golden Hawks travel to Wilton (17-4) on Thursday night.

Sophomore Seth Axsom and senior Ty Jones each had 17 points and Jayce McHugh chipped in 16 for the Comets (7-15).

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Wapello 37: Cam Buffington recorded 17 points and Abram Edwards had 15 as Winfield-Mount Union ended Wapello's season in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday. The Wolves used a 17-4 spree in the second quarter to seize control.

Casey Short had 16 points and Carson Belzer finished with 11 for the Indians. Jackson Lanz, the team's top player, had six points and four rebounds before leaving with an injury. Wapello closes at 5-17.

WACO 87, Columbus 22: State-ranked WACO dropped 60 points in the opening half and cruised past Columbus in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday. Cody Graber had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (21-1).

Columbus bows out at 4-19.