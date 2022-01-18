Prep report: Muskie boys bowling defeats L-M; Falcon girls win

Bowling

Muskies, Falcons split dual meet: The Muscatine Muskie boys bowling team came up with a win over the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, but the L-M girls managed to get the better of the Muskies at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.

It was the first dual meet win of the season for the Muscatine boys team, who were on the winning side of a 3079-3058 final over the reigning Class 1A state champions.

The girls final score ended at 2946-2718 in favor of Louisa-Muscatine, which also won state in 1A last season.

Muscatine goes up against Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Clinton at the Plaza Bowl of Clinton on Saturday while L-M is off until Jan. 29, when it will take part in the North Scott Invitational at Big River Bowling in Eldridge.

Boys swimming

Muskies fourth in Burlington: The Muscatine Muskie boys swimming team took fourth at the Grayhound Invitational, which was originally scheduled for Saturday but was canceled due to the winter weather and moved to Monday at Burlington High School.