Prep report: Muskie boys drop home opener, girls win second straight

Freshman Luke Wieskamp gave fans of the Muscatine High School boys basketball team something to cheer about early at MHS on Friday night with a 3-pointer on the Muskies' second possession of the game, but there was little else to celebrate as the Muskies fell to Davenport West 72-40 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Wieskamp, the youngest brother of the school's all-time leading scorer, Joe, scored eight points in his home debut, though Muscatine suffered its third defeat in as many tries.
Senior Braden Hufford led the Muskies with 14 points.
West's Zion Caruthers scored a game-high 21 while teammates Jermaine Gardner and Jermilyn Gardner each had 10.
West shot 25 of 58 to Muscatine 14 of 35. The Falcons also won the turnover battle by forcing 16 Muskie miscues while committing only six.
“The goal was to keep (West) out of transition more,” said Luke Turelli, the first-year Muskie coach. “We wanted to try and force them into a half-court offense, they have a lot of good athletes on that side and they run a lot of dribble-drives, we wanted to try and keep them out of the paint and keep from driving.”
Muscatine (0-3, 0-2 MAC) will be back at MHS on Tuesday to host Davenport Assumption in conference play.
Beavers bounce back Saturday: After suffering a 50-44 loss to Monticello at Wilton High School on Friday night, the Beavers rebounded to score a 55-52 victory over Class 2A No. 10 Northeast on the road.
Against Monticello, Caden Kirkman went for 10 points and 10 rebounds, the only Beaver to reach double figures in either category. In the contest against Northeast, Kirkman and teammate Landyn Putman each had 13 points while four of the five Wilton starters nabbed four or more rebounds, led by Kirkman’s seven.
The season resumes for Wilton (4-1) on Tuesday at home against West Branch.
Indians win Friday, lose Saturday: The Wapello Indians earned a 51-43 Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division road victory over Highland on Friday night, but dropped a nonconference affair to North Butler, 41-32, at Upper Iowa University on Saturday.
Maddox Griffin led the Indians in scoring in both games, putting up 18 points in the win and 20 in the loss. The senior collected a pair of double-doubles by grabbing 10 rebounds in each game as well.
Wapello (3-4, 3-1 SEISC North) is home for Lone Tree on Tuesday.
Wildcats fall to Anamosa: Durant didn’t have much luck on its home court against Anamosa, falling 60-37, to the Blue Raiders, who play in the River Valley Conference North Division, opposite the Wildcats.
It was the third victory for Anamosa in the last four meetings between the teams, with the lone Durant win during that span coming in 2019 by a 87-75 score.
Durant (1-3, 1-2 RVC South) will visit Iowa City Regina on Tuesday.
L-M drops another: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons kept the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest against Pekin close for one quarter of play, but saw the visiting Panthers run away with a 62-26 win.
The Falcons trailed by just two, 9-7, after eight minutes of play. Pekin (1-4, 1-3 SEISC North) won the second quarter by a 29-9 margin.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-4, 0-3 SEISC North) will try again for its first win at home on Tuesday night against Highland.
Girls basketball
Muskies win second straight: After failing to score more than 40 points while going 1-3 over its first four games, the Muscatine Muskies have surpassed 60 points in consecutive games, most recently beating Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Davenport West 61-24 at West High School.
The last time the Muskies have been beaten by the Falcons in conference play was in 2015.
Muscatine (3-3, 2-2 MAC) is back in Davenport on Tuesday for a MAC contest against Assumption.
Wilton wins two: Kelsey Drake scored 20 points on Friday night to lead the Wilton Beavers to a 54-45 River Valley Conference South Division home win over Monticello on Friday night, then led the Beavers in scoring again on Saturday, putting up 21 in a dominating 71-35 road win over Northeast
Through five games, Drake is averaging almost 23 points per game for Wilton (4-1, 1-1 RVC South).
The Beavers host West Branch on Tuesday.
Falcons complete comeback: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons trailed 16-4 after one quarter of play against the Pekin Panthers, but pulled out a 40-38 home overtime win in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
After facing the early deficit, the Falcons flipped the script in the second, out-scoring the Panthers 17-7 before edging out Pekin in the extra frame.
The win keeps Louisa-Muscatine (5-0, 4-0 SEISC North) atop the conference standings. The Falcons play Highland at home on Tuesday. Along with L-M, Winfield-Mount Union and Mediapolis are both without conference losses thus far.
Durant dominates in first win: Both sides went into Friday night’s game between the Durant Wildcats and Anamosa Blue Raiders winless, but it was the home Wildcats that proved victorious, 50-22.
Durant held a 26-11 lead at halftime in the game between teams on opposite sides of the River Valley Conference, and only improved its chances by winning the quarter alone, 13-1.
The Wildcats (1-4, 0-4 RVC South) pick back up on Tuesday for a road game at RVC South Division opponent Iowa City Regina.
Arrows can’t overcome surge: Highland outscored Wapello 18-6 in the second quarter Friday night to record a 48-37 win in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Tatum Wolford led Wapello (3-3, 3-2 SEISC North) with 16 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Lone Tree visits Wapello on Tuesday for the Arrows’ next action.
Wrestling
Cassady tops area at Mount Vernon: There was plenty of area representation at the Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday, where West Liberty was the top point-scoring local school, taking seventh with 94 points.
Wapello was right behind in eighth (91 points) while Muscatine (67) came in 11th and Louisa-Musactine (37) 15th.
West Liberty saw 106-pounder Colin Cassady (16-3) win his weight class while Drake Collins (16-2) took second at 170, a class where Louisa-Muscaitne’s Kendal Pugh (8-1) took third.
For L-M, Spencer Kessel (7-2) took second at 220, where Muscatine’s Evan Franke (9-2) finished third.
At 145, Wapello had a runner-up in Elijah Belzer (13-2).
Durant takes ninth, Gast runner-up: Ethan Gast’s second-place performance at the North Cedar Invitational led the Durant Wildcats, who scored 58 team points, putting them ninth among 14 teams at the meet.
Solon won the meet with 207.5 points, with New London’s 138 good for second.
Gast suffered his first loss of the season, losing the championship match at the 132-pound weight class to New London’s Marcel Lopez, who is ranked as the Class 1A top 126-pounder by IAwrestle.com.
Gast (8-1) and the Wildcats will seek more wins when the season resumes Tuesday with a quadrangular at English Valley High School.
Wildcats go 1-4 in duals: The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union wrestlers were able to achieve a 42-36 dual victory over host Colfax-Mingo at Saturday’s dual invitational, but lost to Hudson (54-27), Des Moines Hoover (43-28), Burlington Notre Dame (57-18) and Treynor 54-18).
Both Ty and Lane Scorpil went 5-0 in five contested matches at the meet.
Columbus has a Southeast Iowa Super Conference triangular Thursday at Wapello High School against the host Indians and West Burlington Notre Dame.
Boys swimming
Muscatine takes sixth: The Muskies finished just outside of the top five against the 10-team field at the Grinnell Invitational on Saturday.
Dakota Dahlke won the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1 minute, 56.72 seconds as well as the 500 freestyle (5:21.71).
The 100 backstroke went to Muscatine's Colin Millage, who won with a time of 58.34.
Jaeger McCarter was also among the top performers for the Muskies. Among the senior's finishes was a third-place effort in the 100 free with a time of 53.29.
Muscatine, which has its next meet on Thursday at Pleasant Valley, also took third in the 400 free relay and fourth in the 200 free relay.