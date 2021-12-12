Prep report: Muskie boys drop home opener, girls win second straight

Freshman Luke Wieskamp gave fans of the Muscatine High School boys basketball team something to cheer about early at MHS on Friday night with a 3-pointer on the Muskies' second possession of the game, but there was little else to celebrate as the Muskies fell to Davenport West 72-40 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Wieskamp, the youngest brother of the school's all-time leading scorer, Joe, scored eight points in his home debut, though Muscatine suffered its third defeat in as many tries.

Senior Braden Hufford led the Muskies with 14 points.

West's Zion Caruthers scored a game-high 21 while teammates Jermaine Gardner and Jermilyn Gardner each had 10.

West shot 25 of 58 to Muscatine 14 of 35. The Falcons also won the turnover battle by forcing 16 Muskie miscues while committing only six.

“The goal was to keep (West) out of transition more,” said Luke Turelli, the first-year Muskie coach. “We wanted to try and force them into a half-court offense, they have a lot of good athletes on that side and they run a lot of dribble-drives, we wanted to try and keep them out of the paint and keep from driving.”