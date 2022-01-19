Prep report: Muskie boys fall to Burlington; girls end losing skid at Clinton

Although the Muscatine High School boys basketball team were able to out-score the Burlington Grayhounds 24-10 over the final eight minutes of play during the sides’ non-conference contest at Muscatine High School, the rest of the game was all Burlington, as the Grayhounds took a 77-66 final over the home Muskies.
Burlington poured it on early and more than doubled up Muscatine after one period of play at 22-10. That lead expanded to 67-42 by the end of the third before the Muskies mounted a spirited comeback bid that fell short.
Junior Merquiche Lewis, Jr. led the Grayhounds (8-6) with 22 points, a game-high, and five assists, which matched Muscatine’s Braden Hufford for the high mark. Burlington’s Amarion Davis added 17 and Jackson Carlson 14 as the group shot 30 of 56 as a team for the game.
Muscatine (0-10) shot a season-high 18 free throws, of which nine went to Sam Emmert, who made seven en route to scoring 15 points, as did teammate Jaime Martinez, who came off the bench to shoot 5 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers.
Wilton topples Regina: Wilton’s Caden Kirkman did a lot of scoring and a little bit of everything else, going for 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and a steal in a 77-47 for the Beavers over the Regina Regals at Iowa City Regina High School in River Valley Conference South Division play.
Landyn Putman added 14 points and Aidan Walker had 12 in the win for the Beavers (10-3, 6-1 RVC). Regina (2-11, 2-10) was led by John Devery, who came off the bench to score a team-high 14.
The Beavers return to the court on Friday with a game at Bellevue.
Wapello drops heart-breaker to Pekin: The Wapello’s Maddox Griffin scored a game-high 27 points, but the Indians still came up just short against Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Pekin by a 45-43 final.
Luke Lang led Pekin (5-8, 5-5 SEISC) with 15 points as the Panthers won the first and fourth quarters by one-point margins, with the teams splitting 12-6 outcomes during the second and third frames.
Highland travels to Wapello (7-7, 6-4) on Friday for the Indians’ next game.
Wildcats sink Comets: The West Liberty Comets couldn’t overcome a 27-point performance from Durant’s Nolan DeLong during a River Valley Conference South Division showdown at West Liberty High School.
The Wildcats (4-9, 4-8 RVC) took the final, 62-56, over West Liberty (3-11, 1-10). Jayce McHugh led the Comets with 19 points and Ty Jones chipped in 10 in the losing effort.
West Liberty takes on North Cedar at home on Friday while Durant plays Thursday at home against Bellevue.
Hillcrest Academy takes SEISC contest over L-M: In a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest at Louisa-Muscatine High School, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens clobbered the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, 51-25.
It was just a 9-4 game in favor of Hillcrest (8-3, 7-3 SEISC) after one quarter of play, but it was all Ravens from that point on, as the visiting side won the second and third quarters by a combined margin of 33-13.
Louisa-Muscatine (1-11, 1-8) heads to Pekin High School on Friday night for its next game.
Girls basketball
Muskies get back on winning track with defeat of Clinton: After trailing 10-9 to the Clinton River Queen after one quarter of play, the Muscatine Muskies went on to achieve a 61-47 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Clinton High School.
The Muskies (4-10, 3-8 MAC) won the first meeting of the season, 64-27. The win over the River Queens (1-12, 1-9) also ends a seven-game losing skid for Muscatine.
Muscatine's next game comes on Monday against Davenport Central, a game that was previously scheduled but called off due to weather.
West Liberty takes care of Durant: The West Liberty Comets’ Pearson Hall personally matched the opponents, the Durant Wildcats, by scoring 20 points in a 49-20 win for Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty over the River Valley Conference South Division foe at West Liberty High School.
The Comets’ Macy Daufeldt added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds while teammate Sailor Hall added six assists to the West Liberty school record she recently broke.
Durant (4-10, 3-10 RVC) is home for Bellevue on Thursday while West Liberty (10-3, 9-2) hosts North Cedar on Friday.
Louisa-Muscatine powers past Hillcrest Academy: After the first quarter between the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons and Hillcrest Academy Ravens ended tied at 10, the Falcons proceeded to out-score the Ravens 25-6 over the span of the second and third periods to run away with a 44-22 outcome at Louisa-Muscatine High School, in a game between sides from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
Since the start of the 2014-15 season, L-M (10-2, 7-2 SEISC) has won 11 of 13 matchups against Hillcrest (1-12, 0-8).
The Falcons are on the road on Friday at Pekin.
Pekin uses early lead to surge past Wapello: The Pekin Panthers shot out of gate against the Wapello Arrows to build a 12-2 lead after the first eight minutes of play at Pekin High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Tatum Wolford scored eight for the Wapello (7-7, 5-5 SEISC) high. Pekin (5-8, 2-6) led 25-10 at the end of the third quarter.
Wapello hosts Highland on Friday.
Beavers can’t match Regals: The Class 2A No. 9 Regina Catholic Regals maintained a record showing just a single River Valley Conference loss by beating another South DIvision opponent in the Wilton Beavers by a 74-53 score.
Lily Simpson and Morgan Miller each ended with 18 points for Regina (11-3, 11-1 RVC). It’s the sixth straight loss the Beavers (8-5, 6-5) have suffered to the Regals.
Wilton visits Bellevue on Friday.
Wrestling
Columbus fourth, Wapello fifth at WACO Invitational: The Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats team scored 120.5 team points to finish fourth at WACO High School, during an invitational that was postponed because of weather last Saturday, but went off without a hitch on Monday.
The Wapello Indians also finished in the top five with 107 points. Burlinton-Notre Dame was the top team, amassing 189 points while Mid-Prairie came in second (138) and New London third (127).
Columbus' Ty Scorpil (27-7) took second at 113 while teammate Lane Scorpil (33-0) backed up his No. 2 ranking by IAwrestle.com by winning the 120-pound weight class, beating Wapello's Zach Harbison (16-1) in the title bout.
Wapello's Elijah Belzer (21-7) took home a title at 145, a weight where Columbus' Dante Zuniga (14-19) took third.
Jacob Chamberlin (132, 20-12) and Matthew Helscher (138, 15-15) both took third for the Indians, as did Caleb Ealey (22-6) at 195.
Columbus had a third-place finish in 220-pounder Kai Malone (18-14) and second-place heavyweight in Russel Coil (18-6).