Prep report: Muskie boys fall to Burlington; girls end losing skid at Clinton

Although the Muscatine High School boys basketball team were able to out-score the Burlington Grayhounds 24-10 over the final eight minutes of play during the sides’ non-conference contest at Muscatine High School, the rest of the game was all Burlington, as the Grayhounds took a 77-66 final over the home Muskies.

Burlington poured it on early and more than doubled up Muscatine after one period of play at 22-10. That lead expanded to 67-42 by the end of the third before the Muskies mounted a spirited comeback bid that fell short.

Junior Merquiche Lewis, Jr. led the Grayhounds (8-6) with 22 points, a game-high, and five assists, which matched Muscatine’s Braden Hufford for the high mark. Burlington’s Amarion Davis added 17 and Jackson Carlson 14 as the group shot 30 of 56 as a team for the game.

Muscatine (0-10) shot a season-high 18 free throws, of which nine went to Sam Emmert, who made seven en route to scoring 15 points, as did teammate Jaime Martinez, who came off the bench to shoot 5 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers.