Prep report: Muskie boys, girls suffer defeats to Lancers

West Liberty and Regina ended the first and second quarters tied (at 10 and 20), but a 16-12 advantage in the third proved the difference for the Comets (3-8) in the conference win.

The Comets are at Wilton on Tuesday.

Columbus falls twice: Columbus led Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division foe Mediapolis 23-20 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on as the Bulldogs out-scored the Wildcats 17-6 in the third to seize momentum and go on to win 53-41 Friday night at Columbus High School.

On Saturday, Columbus (3-7) lost 70-44 to non-conference opponent Central City in Cedar Rapids at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College.

The Wildcats’ season picks back up on Tuesday night at home against Wapello.

Durant suffers a pair of defeats: North Cedar obtained its first win of the season by beating Durant 55-45 on Friday night at North Cedar High School before Cascade defeated the Wildcats 61-41 at Coe College in Cedar Rapids as part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout.

Durant (2-7) takes on Mid-Prairie at home on Tuesday.

Wrestling