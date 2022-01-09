Prep report: Muskie boys, girls suffer defeats to Lancers

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team's losing skid hit six games Friday night after dropping a 59-21 contest to Class 4A 10th-ranked North Scott at MHS in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Lancers took a 19-9 lead on the Muskies after one quarter of play and cruised through the final whistle, not allowing Muscatine to score more than five points in any of the remaining three frames.
Cora O'Neill led North Scott (8-3, 7-2 MAC) with 16 points as teammate Lauren Golinghorst went for a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Grace Bode led Muscatine (3-9, 2-7) with seven points.
The Muskies travel to 5A 11th-ranked Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
West Liberty recovers after loss: Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty fell at home to 2A eighth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Friday, 37-35, but rebounded with a 57-33 win over Rockridge (Ill.) at Wharton Field House in Moline on Saturday during the IHMVCU Shootout.
West Liberty’s Finley Hall was named Saturday’s most valuable player of the game in the victory, collecting a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
The Comets (8-3, 7-2 RVC) host Camanche on Tuesday.
Beavers go for pair of wins: Wilton collected a pair of lopsided wins over the weekend, defeating Tipton 62-36 on Friday night in River Valley Conference action and throttling Galva 75-29 at Wharton Field House in Moline on Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout.
Kelsey Drake was named the game’s most valuable player against Galva as she went for 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in the Wilton (8-3) win. Ella Caffery posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Hayley Madlock chipped in 16 points and a half-dozen rebounds in that game.
Bulldogs crush Wildcats’ upset hopes: After one quarter of play, the three-win Columbus Wildcats trailed Class 2A No. 11 Mediapolis by just two points.
Mediapolis turned it on over the final three quarters to get a 67-23 win at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Mediapolis (10-0, 9-0 SEISC North) led 14-12 after eight minutes, but out-scored the Wildcats (3-7, 3-6) 53-11 over the remaining three quarters.
Hallie Mohr led Mediapolis with 24 points while Sera Vela led Columbus with six.
Columbus is home to play Wapello on Tuesday.
Durant’s Friday night win soured on Saturday: The Durant Wildcats grabbed a victory at North Cedar on Friday night, but returned to its home court less than 24 hours later and lost 80-44 to Class 2A No. 15 Cascade.
Peyton Beusing went for 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Durant victory. Durant (3-7, 3-8 RVC South) is home to square off with Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.
Falcons flip script on Arrows: After trailing 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, Louisa-Muscatine turned the tables on Wapello and recorded a 58-25 home victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference action.
The Falcons (7-2, 6-2 SEISC) outscored the Arrows (6-6, 4-5) 21-0 in the third quarter.
For L-M, the win starts a five-game home stand that continues Monday with a non-conference game against Alburnett. The Falcons return to conference play Tuesday against Highland. Wapello visits Columbus on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Muscatine undone by North Scott: The Muscatine Muskies fell to 0-8 on the season and 0-7 within the Mississippi Athletic Conference on Friday night, losing to North Scott 72-44 at North Scott High School.
The Lancers (5-4, 4-3 MAC) were led by Tyler Watkins’ 19 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Caden Dewey added a dozen points for the winning side. Muscatine’s Dante Lee finished with a team-high 14 as the Muskies shot 18 of 43 as a team.
The Muskies are home to place 4A No. 3 Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
Wilton clobbers Tipton: The Wilton Beavers took to the court at Tipton High School and showed little remorse for the home Tigers en route to a 65-28 victory in the River Valley Conference South Division game.
Wilton (8-2, 5-1 RVC) took a commanding 21-5 lead after eight minutes of play and didn’t look back
The Beavers are home to play West Liberty on Tuesday.
Wapello topples L-M: The Wapello Indians had little trouble in dropping the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to 0-10 on the season, with a 49-24 victory at Louisa-Muscatine High School on Friday night in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
Maddox Griffin led the Indians with 34 points, shooting 14 of 22 from the field.
With the win, Wapello moved back to .500 on the season at 6-6.
At 5-3 in the SEISC North, Wapello is in fourth place behind Winfield-Mount Union, Mediapolis and Hillcrest Academy. L-M is 0-8 in conference action.
The Indians are at Columbus on Tuesday while L-M is home to face Highland.
West Liberty splits games on Friday, Saturday: With two games on its home court at West Liberty High School, the Comets were able to achieve victory on Friday night over Iowa City Regina in River Valley Conference South Division play, 70-65, but were bested by RVC North opponent Camanche, which is ranked ninth in Class 2A, on Saturday, 66-33.
West Liberty and Regina ended the first and second quarters tied (at 10 and 20), but a 16-12 advantage in the third proved the difference for the Comets (3-8) in the conference win.
The Comets are at Wilton on Tuesday.
Columbus falls twice: Columbus led Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division foe Mediapolis 23-20 at halftime, but couldn’t hang on as the Bulldogs out-scored the Wildcats 17-6 in the third to seize momentum and go on to win 53-41 Friday night at Columbus High School.
On Saturday, Columbus (3-7) lost 70-44 to non-conference opponent Central City in Cedar Rapids at the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College.
The Wildcats’ season picks back up on Tuesday night at home against Wapello.
Durant suffers a pair of defeats: North Cedar obtained its first win of the season by beating Durant 55-45 on Friday night at North Cedar High School before Cascade defeated the Wildcats 61-41 at Coe College in Cedar Rapids as part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout.
Durant (2-7) takes on Mid-Prairie at home on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Beavers score runner-up finish: The Wilton Beavers were the top area team at Gary Curtis Invitational on Saturday, which fielded 15 teams. The Beavers took second at Highland High School, finishing with 159.5 points. Alburnett’s 172.5 points proved to be the day’s best and South Tama took third at 148.5.
Muscatine (114.5) took sixth while Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union finished 12th (78).
Columbus-WMU’s Lane Scorpil, ranked second in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, improved to 23-0 on the season by capturing the title at 120 pounds. Witon’s Jordan Dusenberry, ranked eighth in 1A, took fourth at 120.
The Beavers’ Brody Brisker, ranked second in 1A, suffered his first defeat of the season, losing the championship match at 113 pounds to Washington’s Aaron Boone by 5-4 decision. Boone (31-0), a freshman ranked 11th in 2A, pushed Brisker (25-1) to second place with the victory.
Wilton 106-pounder Kale McQuillen (13-2) took second, he lost an all-freshman championship match to Cascade’s Brock Morris, as a pin just before the five-minute mark ended it. Owen Milder (138, 21-5) also was runner-up for the Beavers, losing the championship match to South Tama’s Logan Arp by pin in the third minute.
Regina’s Aidan Udell moved to 18-0 on the season by winning the title at 170, besting Wilton’s Kaden Shirk (21-4) in the championship bout. The Beavers’ heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann also took second, dropping a 13-6 decision for the title to Mid-Prairie’s Gannon Callahan.
Muscatine’s Jared Lopez took third at 160, as did 182-pounder Nathan Beatty (14-10) and 220-pounder Evan Franke (19-5).
Collins tops at 170 for Comets: The West Liberty Comets took 11th place at the 16-team Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational at Benton Community High School. West Delaware took the team title with 224.5 points. Don Bosco was second at 181 and Waukee Northwest third (173.5).
West Liberty's third-ranked Drake Collins (27-2) beat the competition at 170, pinning Dallas Center-Grimes’ Ben Brushaber within the first two minutes in the title bout.
At 106 pounds, the Comets’ eighth-ranked Colin Cassady (26-4) took second, falling to Jace Hedeman of Union by pin. Teammate Jahsiah Galvan (20-4) took third at 195.
Wapello takes seventh at Corky Stewart Invitational: The Wapello Indians ended seventh out of 11 teams at BGM High School. West Marshall posted a winning score of 209, the host BGM took second at 173 and Iowa Valley (153) rounded out the top three.
Dawson Tipps (15-5) took second at 106 for Wapello as West Marshall's Shane Hanford won the weight class. Heavyweight Dakota Boline (9-5) was also a runner-up.
Wapello's Jacob Chamberlin (18-10) was third at 132, as was Elijah Belzer (18-7) at 145. Zach Harbison (18-9) took fourth at 120 for the Indians, as did Carter Ball at 182 and Caleb Ealey (23-5) at 195.
Beck, Pugh lead Falcons’ effort at Northeast Invitational: Skyler Beck put forth a first-place effort for Louisa-Muscatine at 113 pounds while 170-pounder Kendal Pugh did the same for the Falcons at the Northeast Invitational in Goose Lake.
Beck (11-6) notched a pair of pins over Davenport North’s Camden Bennett and Northeast’s Ethan Johnson. Pugh (14-3) went for pins of Bellevue’s Blayne Tharp and Central DeWitt’s Conner Pena and took a 10-2 major decision against Cortez Goodwin of Davenport Central.
While no official team scores were listed, the tournament did hold ‘B’ division at each weight class. Three L-M wrestlers won ‘B’ division titles, those being Gavin Mills at 138, Will Hoopes (145) and Seth Barajas (170).
Louisa-Muscatine has a triangular on Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Burlington.
Durant’s meet canceled: The Van Buren Invitational scheduled for Saturday that was slated to involve the Durant Wildcats was called off due to the winter weather. Durant’s girls will be at West Liberty on Monday while the full squad picks its season up on Thursday in Iowa City against Regina Catholic and Northeast.