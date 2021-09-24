Prep report: Muskie boys golf ends Day 1 of MAC in 6th

KEWANEE, Ill. — As the field at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament dealt with Friday's windy conditions, the first of the two-day tournament left the Muscatine Muskies in sixth place.

"It was the windiest conditions we've faced all year," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "The scores were high (for everybody). As a coach, you always feel like your team could have done better."

With a team score of 357, the Muskies sit just outside the top five at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee, Ill. Pleasant Valley is the leader halfway through competition with a score of 312, followed by Bettendorf (333), North Scott (335), Assumption (342) and Central DeWitt (348).

Assumption's Keaton Thissen owns the top individual score thus far with a 73. Pleasant Valley's Nathan Tillman (75) and Owen Wright (77) round out the top three.

Doug Custis led the Muskies with an 84. He followed up his 41 on the front-9 with a 43 on the back.

"Doug probably had one of his better ball-striking days," Schultz said. "He just hit it in the wrong spots."

After Custis, Muscatine got a trio of 91s from Michael Henderson, Miles Melendez and Braden Hufford.