PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer falls to IC West

Boys soccer

IC West drops IC West: The Muscatine Muskies came up short on the road in Iowa City against the IC West Trojans in non-conference action.

The Muskies dropped to 5-3 on the season with 3-1 loss to West on Saturday.

Muscatine returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference action this week a road game at Davenport Assumption on Tuesday and home for Davenport Central on Thursday.

West outlasts Wapello: The Davenport West Falcons dropped the Wapello Indians to 1-6 on the season.

Kolton Hauser had the lone Wapello score in the 5-1 defeat to the Falcons at West High School in Davenport.

Wapello is home on Monday against Mediapolis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0