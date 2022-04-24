 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer falls to IC West

  • Updated
  • 0
Muscatine logo

Boys soccer

IC West drops IC West: The Muscatine Muskies came up short on the road in Iowa City against the IC West Trojans in non-conference action.

The Muskies dropped to 5-3 on the season with 3-1 loss to West on Saturday.

Muscatine returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference action this week a road game at Davenport Assumption on Tuesday and home for Davenport Central on Thursday.

West outlasts Wapello: The Davenport West Falcons dropped the Wapello Indians to 1-6 on the season.

Kolton Hauser had the lone Wapello score in the 5-1 defeat to the Falcons at West High School in Davenport.

Wapello is home on Monday against Mediapolis. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News