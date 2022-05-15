PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer keeps rolling

The Class 3A 11th-ranked Muscatine High School boys soccer team extended its winning streak to eight after winning a Friday non-conference game 2-0 that pitted state-ranked opponents against each other.

Class 1A No. 14 Iowa City Regina surrendered two penalty kicks to Muscatine's Grant Bode in the first half to open and close the game's scoring.

Muscatine (13-3) kept the Regina (8-11) attack at bay to grind out another close win.

Of the recent Muskie wins, only one has been decided by three or more goals.

Muscatine remains unbeaten in Mississippi Athletic Conference play (8-0) and will travel to Pleasant Valley on Monday night for the winner-take-all game for the league title.

Mateo leads Comets to win: Juan Mateo scored a hat trick and dished out five assists in the Class 1A No. 13 West Liberty Comets' 10-0 road win at Anamosa. Jahsiah Galvan added a goal and three assists.

Felipe Molina and Pascual Pedro each had two goals while Joshua Zeman and Diego Hernandez each added one to round out the West Liberty (9-3) scoring.

All the game's scores came in the first half.

West Liberty wraps up its its regular season with a home tilt against Mid-Prairie on Tuesday before playing PCM at the Muscatine Soccer Complex in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Muskies' first half sets table for victory: No. 11 Muscatine struck four times in the first half to cruise to a 6-0 home non-conference win over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night.

Sophia Thomas and Mya Jansen scored two goals each in the win. Thomas also tallied a pair of assists as Meredith Connor and Lanie Weikert also scored for the Muskies (10-5). Connor and Grace Bode also netted assists against the Mustangs (8-6).

Muscatine's regular season concludes Tuesday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex against Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Pleasant Valley.

Central Lee keeps clean sheet against Columbus-WMU: Addy Brumble scored half of Central Lee's goals in the 4-0 win at Columbus. The Hawks (10-4) scored three times in the second half.

Columbus will be on the road at Mediapolis to start Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Girls golf

Durant advances to Region 4 final: Though the Durant Wildcats weren't able to catch the West Branch Bears at the Midland-hosted Class 1A regional semifinal, the Wildcat did enough to advance to the regional final.

Led by top five individual effort by Karissa Hoon, who shot an 18-hole round of 100 at Little Bear Country Club, Durant ended up with a runner-up team score of 423. West Branch's winning score checked in at 394.

The Bears' Claire Jarrett was medalist with a final card of 93.

The regional final will be at Heritage Oaks in Wapello on Wednesday.

In the 1A New London regional semifinal, Wapello failed to advance after shooting a 554 at Deerwood Golf Club. New London (383), Winfield-Mount Union (446) and Highland (463) advanced.

Columbus also competed at Deerwood, but did not register a team score nor advance any individuals.

L-M, Wilton advance to regional finals: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons and Wilton Beavers will be sending teams to the Class 2A regional final at West Liberty Golf and Country Club by placing in the top three at the Mid-Prairie regional semifinal.

Wilton placed second with a score of 438 and L-M third (449). Mid-Prairie won with a 395 over 18 holes. Wilton's Ava Barrett was runner-up with a 97.

The Falcons' Madison Bieri tied for third individually with a 98. Olivia Hines of Mediapolis was medalist (88).

West Liberty was among the field of teams at Kalona Golf Course, the Comets didn't get a team score and won't be advancing individuals.

Girls tennis

Muscatine swept in team regional: The Muscatine Muskies failed to win any of the contested matches at Burlington High School in the Class 2A Region 4 first round match.

Five of the six Muskie players were able to score game wins, but none recorded a set win. Zara Stolzfus put up a fight from her No. 4 position, but was beaten by Grace Hecox, 6-6 (7-4).

