PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer outlasts Bettendorf

The Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine High School boys soccer team scored a pair of goals in the opening 18 minutes of play to take a 2-1 win against No. 12 Bettendorf Bulldogs to preserve an unbeaten mark in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

The Muskies moved to 7-0 in the MAC, a record only matched to this point by Pleasant Valley.

Muscatine (9-3 overall) got its first goal when Drew Kurriger knocked a shot from the right wing into the top right corner, past Bettendorf goalie JJ Gonzalez-Hayes in the 16th minute.

Two minutes later, Jonathon Joseph put in an over-the-head kick after he found himself in the right spot when a Reece Eberhard corner kick bounced around in front of the Bulldog goal.

Chase Wakefield gave Bettendorf its only score. That came in the 38th minute. He beat Muscatine keeper Logan Wolf, who dove to his left when Wakefield kicked in the opposite direction.

Wolf made a number of crucial saves to preserve the win, though, and finished with nine in total.

Muscatine will host a Saturday invite and play games against Burlington and Benton Community.

Columbus a goal short against Central Lee: The Columbus Wildcats dropped a 2-1 outcome to Central Lee in the home finale for Columbus.

Central Lee (5-3) scored once each half while the Wildcats (5-3) could only muster the lone score.

It’s the third Central Lee win against Columbus in the last four matchups. Prior to that, Columbus had taken 10 in a row against the Hawks dating back to 2012.

Columbus visits Washington on Thursday.

Girls soccer

West Liberty puts away Mediapolis: The West Liberty Comets came up on the winning end of a 3-1 outcome against the Mediapolis Bullettes in West Liberty.

After starting the season 1-6, the Comets (4-7) have taken two of three with wins over Mediapolis (5-8) and Monticello, with only a hiccup to Clinton in between.

West Liberty is at Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Muskies shut out after Day 1 at MAC Championships: The Muscatine Muskies didn’t advance any players past the first day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at North Scott High School.

Grace Brookhart took three games against Davenport West’s Carleigh Argenta, but lost 10-3. Brookhart teamed with Zara Stoltzfus to take two games against North Scott’s Megan Reese and Olive Khoury as the Lady Lancer duo won by a 10-2 final.

The MAC Championships continued on Friday while Muscatine’s next action will come against Fort Madison at MHS on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.