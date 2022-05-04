PREP REPORT: Muskie boys soccer takes battle of ranked teams

WEST LIBERTY — The Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine Muskies scored two first-half goals that proved to be enough to power past the Class 1A No. 13 West Liberty Comets.

Muscatine would add a second-half insurance goal to take the non-conference contest, 3-1, at West Liberty's Memorial Field.

It was a chippy contest, one that saw five yellow cards given. ​

Ty Cozad and Nate Larsen scored the first pair of Muscatine (8-3) goals. Cozad's came following a nice lob down the sideline by Jackson Othmer on the opposite side of midfield. Cozad won control and put the ball in the upper left corner of the net while Larsen's came from the right side.

Joshua Zeman put the Comets (7-2) on the board in the 23rd minute to cut the Muskie lead in half at 2-1. That score stood until the 50th minute, when Muscatine's Reece Eberhard put a corner in a perfect spot for Parker Green to get a head on it for a goal.

Logan Wolf made a number of crucial saves for the Muskies. He finished with nine total. His counterpart, West Liberty goaltender Ruben Meraz, made an equal number of saves, but let two more get past.

Central Lee blanks Wapello: The Wapello Indians surrendered three first-half goals to the Central Lee Hawks in what amounted to a 4-0 loss for the Indians in Wapello.

Ayden Kent had all four scores for Central Lee (4-3) while the Hawks' Reece Hayes went for a pair of assists in the defeat of the Indians (2-10).

Wapello took 17 shots, but couldn't get anything by Central Lee goaltender Jacob Vollmer. Wapello goalie Kaleb Grimm had a dozen saves.

The Indians' next game comes Friday at home against West Branch.

Girls soccer

Bettendorf gets last-second win over MHS: The Class 3A No. 10 Muscatine Muskies came up on the short-end of a heart-stopping 6-5 outcome at 3A No. 11 Bettendorf, as the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal in penalty kick with less than two seconds left.

Avery Horner scored three Bulldog goals plus added an assist.

Sophia Thomas, Ashlyn McGinnis, Lanie Weikert, Mya Jansen and Grace Bode had goals for Muscatine (5-4, 3-1 MAC) while Jansen and Weikert had two assists each.

Muscatine hosts a home invitational on Saturday, where the Muskies will have a re-match against Bett (9-2, 5-2 MAC).

Hawks topple Arrows: Aburee Boys tallied three goals and an assist in Central Lee's 9-1 win in Wapello against the Arrows.

The Hawks (7-3) took a commanding 4-1 lead into halftime only to pile five more goals on the Arrows (1-6).

Wapello plays again on Friday at home against Mid-Prairie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0